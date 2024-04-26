Megaworld to spend ₱1.2 billion on Cebu museum

Megaworld Corp. said it is building a modern museum inside its 30-hectare Mactan Newtown in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu as an ode to the island’s cultural pride and historical significance.

The P1.2-billion Mactan World Museum will rise along Newtown Boulevard just in front of Megaworld’s 8 Newtown Boulevard residential condominium.

It will feature a collection of historic pieces, curated by Dannie Alvarez, president, Alliance of Greater Manila Museums, Inc. and former head of Committee on Museums of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

“It has always been part of our townships’ mission and identity to celebrate the arts, culture, and heritage of every location where we are present. We are excited to bring our plans to fruition for the Mactan World Museum here in Lapu-Lapu City, a destination that plays a big historical significance as far as the Philippines-Spanish heritage is concerned.

Being at the center of Mactan Newtown, this museum will provide locals and tourists with a creative avenue to connect, share interests as a community, expand knowledge, and form a deeper appreciation not only for Mactan but also for our nation’s history,” said Graham M. Coates, head of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls.

To add to the grandeur of the majestic building, three life size monuments will be featured prominently around the structure. Statues of Lapu-Lapu and King Philip II will be both situated along the path leading to the museum’s entrance.

Apart from its collection of historical items and art, the museum will also host several other activities rooted in Filipino-Spanish traditions and culture, such as a seasonal bazaar showcasing Cebu’s main delicacies, a guitar-making and retail area, and a self-operated Filipino-themed photo studio.

The Mactan World Museum will be the latest development rising inside The Mactan Newtown. Soon, the township will also feature the Mactan Expo Center, a two-level standalone convention center.