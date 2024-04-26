Megawide secures deal to build new Landers branch

Megawide Construction Corp. on Thursday said it won the contract to construct the newest Landers Store in Aseana City in Parañaque.

The project will further bolster the company’s class as the premier builder of these modes of high-density, shopping-center type grocery stores, Megawide said.

Landers Aseana is a 18,710.91-square meter development located inside Aseana Business Park and will be Megawide’s fifth undertaking for the Landers brand with Southeastasia Retail Inc. (Seari). This follows the roster of the membership-shopping outlets in Alabang, Muntinlupa City; Balintawak, Quezon City; Arcovia, Pasig City; and Otis, Manila.

“Our foray into these kinds of modern, designed-for-convenience facilities showcase our portfolio’s breadth and long experience in the commercial segment,” Frederick Tan, COO of Megawide Construction.

“Our partnership with Seari is a testimony to our workmanship and delivery, anchored on our excellent track-record and state-of-the-art construction solutions.”

Megawide will utilize its proprietary brand of precast technology in building Landers Aseana, which will be composed of up to 80 percent precast materials from half slabs, footing tie and intermediate beams, girders, columns and retaining walls.

This modified proportion is a marked increase from the previous successful builds, where 20 percent of precast was incorporated, and is expected to streamline Landers Aseana’s construction, offering quick project turnaround time, reduced long-term costs, and environmentally friendly processes.

“Precast will be vital to meet Seari’s requirement for a December 2024 soft launch of its newest branch, in time for this year’s Yuletide season,” Tan said.

“Facilitating a shorter timetable will significantly enhance our brands. For Megawide, this will again demonstrate the value of services we offer while for our partner, this will resonate to their customers who will have an added reason to enjoy their holiday shopping more come Christmas time with the new Landers Aseana as a present.”

Landers Aseana’s construction was set in motion with a ceremonial concrete pouring on March 20, led by the two companies’ officials and executives, and is expected to be completed by March next year.