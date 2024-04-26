‘Marvel Season of Super Heroes’ takes centerstage at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

With an all-new Marvel-inspired drone show every night at Tomorrowland

Calling all Marvel fans from around the world to assemble for a brand-new epic battle at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort. From April 26 to June 10, Marvel fans will experience with their favorite Marvel Super Heroes in Tomorrowland, and join the battle from the sky to the ground and all around, including the all-new daytime show “Find Your Super Power: Battle for Stark Expo” and nighttime drone show “Find Your Super Power: Battle in the Sky.”

Show off your super fandom with the latest Marvel-themed gear, indulge in superpower-infused food and beverages, and take advantage of the adventurous hotel offerings for a truly mighty and unforgettable experience.

Find your superpower and join the epic battle

Arnim Zola has returned with the threat of Hydra and invaded Stark Expo as flashing red lights fill the air. Respond to the Avengers’ call and join this new epic battle! With Captain America’s re-engineered serum, Hydra forces are now more powerful than before, as they sneak into the facility and attempt to steal the Arc Reactor. It’s time to rally Marvel fans at Tomorrowland to assist Iron Man, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, and more Marvel Super Heroes during the all-new daytime show “Find Your Super Power: Battle for Stark Expo!”

Marvel Super Heroes also headline the ‘Find Your Super Power Battle in the Sky’ nighttime show at Tomorrowland in Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort)

Stay sharp as night falls and the threat of Hydra and Arnim Zola’s invasion intensifies. Zola has launched enhanced Swarmbots with never-seen-before aerial capabilities. At the all-new nighttime drone show “Find Your Super Power: Battle in the Sky,” Marvel fans join Iron Man, Thor, and other Marvel Super Heroes as they rally in Tomorrowland and battle Hydra’s drones that fill the skies. Fend off Arnim Zola’s aerial attack in spectacular fashion.

Improve your combat skills and learn from the best

Marvel Super Heroes, including Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Ant-Man, and The Wasp, are patrolling throughout Tomorrowland. Seize this opportunity to meet them in person and get tips and tricks from the best. S.H.I.E.L.D. agents will take note of your Super Hero attire and could even extend special invitations or secret missions to the most heroic guests for super close encounters with Marvel Super Heroes.

Gear up with heroic merchandise

Suit up in brand-new and unique Marvel-themed gear, including apparel, tote bags, accessories, interactive toys, and more. You will be one of the strongest forces of Asia’s Marvel hub by purchasing the all-new customized S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent ID, which identifies your superpower.

Brand-new and unique Marvel-themed gear, including apparel, tote bags, accessories, interactive toys, and more at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

You can also visit Expo Shop and Pavilion Gifts and take pictures with the 1:1 life-size statues of Iron Man, Captain America, and Ant-Man. And do not miss the chance to grab the five new Hong Kong Disneyland’s first park-exclusive Hot Toys Super Heroes COSBABY collectibles and keychains!

Stay energized with superpower-infused treats

Stay fuelled up with a series of new Marvel-themed treats all around the resort, including Iron Man Burger Combo at Starliner Diner.

Do not miss the Avengers’ Sipper with Super Soda, featuring interchangeable Iron Man, Captain America, and Spider-Man icons. Keep an eye out for some on-the-go treats that can help you “refuel” quickly between battles, such as the Quantum Hot Dog, the Hulked-out Super Power Churro, and the new Spider-Man Popcorn Bucket, which will reveal the three different faces of Spider-Man!

Fans who are extending their heroic adventures by staying at the resort hotels, take the challenge to try the enhanced Marvel-themed menu featuring the Marvel Heroes Mini Burger Skewers and the mightiest Ragnarok Medley at The Archivist at Disney’s Hollywood Hotel!

Keep practicing your skills

Marvel fans have the chance to practice their superpowers and stay sharp! Fans at the Stark Expo can learn more about Iron Man’s groundbreaking technology. At Iron Man Experience, take a flight in the Iron Wing above Hong Kong. When touring around in the S.H.I.E.L.D. Science & Technology Pavilion, learn about the new technologies Stark Industries is developing to keep the world safe. If you hop aboard the combat vehicle, the Dagger, to join Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle! for more daring experiences.

Extend your courageous adventures

Continue the mighty Marvel adventure all day long at the resort hotels! Participate in Marvel Super Heroes Arts and Crafts Mission at Disney’s Hollywood Hotel to create your own heroic ornaments or lamp; pre-order the Groot-themed surprise with in-room merchandise products!

Starting from August 9, guests can emerge from the real world into the Marvel-inspired space with the brand-new Marvel-themed guest room at Disney’s Hollywood Hotel. As soon as you enter, you will be greeted by a stylized depiction of a Quinjet from “The Avengers” film series soaring high above Stark Tower, and guided your focus toward the Marvel Super Heroes-themed mural on the wall. Super Heroes, including Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Captain America, Spider Man, Thor, Hawkeye, Ant-Man, The Wasp, Black Widow and Hulk have assembled, evoking the epic stories and characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Plan your Marvel-themed staycation as early as the new guest rooms available for early bird bookings from May 10.

Mark your calendars with your Marvel fans and join the battle from the sky to the ground and all around, only at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort!

Image credits: Hong Kong Disneyland Resort





