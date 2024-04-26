Marathon Manila-leg lures 20K runners

MORE than 20,000 runners will answer the gun in various categories—highlighted by the full 42.195-km race—in the Manila Leg of the National Milo Marathon on a course that starts and finishes at the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds in Pasay City.

Maricar Camacho will defend the women’s crown in the full marathon that flags off at 1 a.m. but expects tough challenges from Jocelyn Elijiran, Welfred Esporma, and Florendo Lapiz.

A six-hour cut off will be applied in the full marathon with the other distances flag off at different times—21K at 3 a.m., 10K at 4:30 a.m., 3K at 5 a.m., 5K at 5:30 a.m. and 1K at 5:45 a.m.

The races are aligned with the celebration of Milo’s 60th year in the Philippines.

“We believe that sports are a great teacher where we learn the valuable lessons that shape us to become successful not just in our athletic endeavors, but also in life,” Head of Milo Sports Carlo Sampan said. “Whether it’s to bond with family, hit personal records, or simply enjoy themselves, everyone has a place in the National Milo Marathon.”

After the Manila Leg, the race will proceed to Puerto Princesa City (May 12), Legazpi City (June 2), Cavite-Vermosa (September 22), Tagbilaran City (September 29), Roxas City (October 6), Iloilo City (October 20), Bacolod City (October 27), General Santo City s (November 10), Davao City (November 17) and Tarlac (November 24).

The fational Finals will be on December 1 in Cagayan de Oro City.