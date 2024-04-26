La Salle, CEU go 1-0 in semifinals of PBA D-League

DEFENDING champion EcoOil-La Salle pulled away in the second half for an 85-65 rout of Go Torakku-St. Clare and gain a headstart in the Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup semifinals on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

After a slow start, the unbeaten Green Archers went on 34-13 barrage in the third period to rip the game wide open and zero in for a third straight finals appearance.

But the spotlight fell on Centro Escolar University (CEU), which repeated over Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda, 75-71, in the other semifinal.

The Green Archers and Scorpions will advance to the finals with another victory in Game 2 of the best of three series on Tuesday also at the Pasig City venue.

“Actually, we discussed this before the game and that is to respect St. Clare as they’re capable of playing that way,” La Salle assistant coach Gian Nazario said. “Even at halftime, I repeated that to the boys.”

“Without Jonnel Policarpio [bum stomach] and EJ Gollena [hamstring], we needed more players to step up and they did,” he added.

Michael Phillips tallied 17 points and nine rebounds laced with six steals and two blocks to lead the Green Archers’ onslaught, while Nigerian big man Henry Agunanne had 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks and Joshua David and CJ Austria chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Daniel Marcelo waxed hot in the fourth quarter while Dylan Darbin and Jerome Santos provided the insurance free throws to save the day for the Scorpions, who nearly blew double-digit leads in the second half.

Marcelo poured 14 of his 31 points in the payoff period, including a booming trey to give the Scorpions a 71-66 lead in the final minute as the Scorpions held on to the finish to repeat over the National Collegiate Athletic Association kings.

CEU beat San Beda, 72-63, in the classification round.

“We don’t want to come into the game thinking that we’re the No. 2 team,” CEU coach Jeff Perlas said. “I reminded them that San Beda will be a different team in the semis and we’re still the Davids here, not the Goliaths.”