‘High heat index to prolong yellow, red alerts until May’

THE Department of Energy (DOE) said Thursday the issuance of yellow alerts, and possibly red alerts, will continue until next month as the heat index remains extremely high in most areas of the country, resulting in an increase in demand for electricity.

“We can only predict the demand increase based on the heat index. And you can see that there will be yellow alerts based on the heat index alone. If none of the power plants go offline unexpectedly, then we should be staying in the yellow alerts. But if some of them, especially the big power plants,… go offline, then we will go into red alerts,” said DOE Undersecretary Rowena Guevara at a press briefing.

A red alert status is declared when power supply is insufficient to meet consumer demand and the transmission grid’s regulating requirement; while a yellow alert is issued when the operating margin is insufficient to meet the transmission grid’s contingency requirement.

This year’s projected peak demand for electricity at 13,917 megawatts (MW) was already breached last April 24 by 99MW. The DOE is now revisiting its electricity demand forecast. “We have already exceeded the forecasted demand. So, we will have to do our computation to adjust also the expected demand,” added Guevara.

The higher electricity demand in turn has been putting pressure on the prices of electricity in the spot market and the more expensive oil-based power plants have been dispatched.

Data on the Wholesale Energy Spot Market (WESM) shows that the average prices for Luzon over the last 10 days have increased by 47 percent in the week of April 15-21, 2024 compared to the average prices for the previous week of April 8-14, 2024. When compared to data from previous years for the same period, the average price reflects an increase of 2 percent compared to the average price from the same period in 2023, and a 47-percent increase from 2022.

As for the average WESM prices for Visayas, data shows the average prices for April 15-21, 2024 reflects an increase of 14 percent compared to the prices in the week of April 8-14. When compared to previous years, the current average prices are consistent with those posted for 2023, but reflect a 13-percent increase when compared to the average prices from 2022 for the same period.

For several days now, many power plants are on forced shutdown, running on derated capacities, and are on extended maintenance shutdown. This prompted the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) to declare red and yellow alerts and, as a consequence, had to implement manual load dropping (MLD) or rotational brownouts to maintain the integrity of the power system.

The DOE reiterated that the performance of the grid, particularly of thermal power plants, is affected by the extremely high temperature.

Six power generation companies whose facilities were on shutdown when the red and yellow alerts were issued are being investigated by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC). It did not identify the six power firms pending results of the agency’s preliminary investigation.

“The ERC, in its efforts to investigate the Red and Yellow Alerts in the Luzon and Visayas grid in April, has called on six generation companies to provide more information on the recent outages of their power plants,” the agency said.

The ERC expects to have preliminary findings by the first week of May to determine whether show cause orders (SCOs) must be issued to the relevant stakeholders, in view of possible violations of outage allowances.

In 2023, the ERC imposed approximately P60 million in penalties on 14 generation companies for breaching the allowable number of outage days. According to the ERC, 95 generation companies remain under investigation for exceeding the outage allowances under ERC Resolution No. 10, series of 2020, to determine if these outages are justified or excused under the regulation.

“The Commission is diligently studying additional measures we can put in place under this extraordinary increase in demand, as a result of the effects of El Niño, and unavailability of supply or reserves”, said ERC Chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta.

“While we are completing our investigation on the outages, we are not losing sight of the fact that consumers—households and businesses alike—will bear the brunt of unavailable supply and/or high WESM prices.

“That is why, early on, we have emphasized to distribution utilities the importance of contracting for power supply to at least avoid exposure to price spikes in the WESM. We have also facilitated the registration of solar-powered facilities for those consumers that have the ability to self-provide their own power requirements. All these efforts contribute to preparing for these eventualities,” Dimalanta said.

The red and yellow alert issuances do not necessarily mean that the country is experiencing a power supply crisis, according to DOE Secretary Raphael Lotilla. “It’s a calamity and we are adjusting. We are responding to it as needed,” said Lotilla.

He was referring to the collective efforts among the government and the private sector to avoid further strains on the grid as well as to avoid running expensive power plants.

For instance, Lotilla cited the acceleration of the Government Energy Management Program (GEMP), which directs government agencies to streamline energy consumption to help reduce the overall demand in the grid. These can be carried out by adopting flexible working schedules, setting the thermostat of office air-conditioning units at 24°C to attain a comfort level room temperature, among others.

Aside from the GEMP, the government is also doing cloud seeding operations in certain areas of the country, encouraging the private sector to participate in the Interruptible Load Program (ILP), and continuously urging everyone to practice energy conservation and efficiency measures during peak hours.

“I am positive that the public is also listening to our appeal,” said Lotilla, when asked if electricity consumers do heed the government’s call to conserve electricity.

For the summer months of 2025, the DOE does not expect any power supply issues because at least 4,164.92 MW of power projects will come online this year.

To date, 161.20 MW of these committed projects are now in full commercial operation while 835.888 MW are under the testing and commissioning stage. These power projects represent a mix of both renewable and conventional sources.

Baseload plants will comprise around 678.06 MW, while mid-merit plants will total 1,320 MW. Peaking plants will comprise 2,164.92 MW.

Of the expected capacities, 4,030 MW are in Luzon, 80.25 MW are in Visayas and 52.50 MW are in Mindanao.

In terms of the timeline, 1,224.655 MW will operate in the second quarter, 1,352.167 MW in the third quarter and 1,571.154 MW in the fourth quarter.

Among the committed capacities is the 4×150 MW Mariveles Coal-Fired Power Plant (600 MW), with Unit 1 already under commercial operation last month, while the remaining three units are under testing and commissioning. They are expected to be on full commercial operations by the third quarter of this year.

Additionally, the 3×440 MW Batangas Combined Cyle Power Plant (1,320 MW) of Excellent Energy Resources Inc. (EERI) is expected to operate by the last quarter of this year.

The DOE is also looking at the completion and commercial operation of 1,984.775 MW of solar capacities, of which 966.294 MW are expected to come online by June 2024 while 494.888 MW are under testing and commissioning and can already inject energy to the grid.

Battery energy storage

Meanwhile, at least 590 MW of battery energy storage system will also come online this year, with 32.42 MW already operational.

These additional capacities will strengthen the reliability and stability of the grid, providing much-needed capacity to meet the growing energy demand in the country. The anticipated increase in capacity will prevent supply deficiencies and potential power interruptions, particularly during peak demand periods.

“As far as next year, because precisely of the new power plants, the new capacities that are coming in, then we will have adequate supply for next year. And next year, it’s La Niña that we are facing, not really El Niño. Therefore, the rated hydro power plants are likely to be performing optimally,” said Lotilla.

