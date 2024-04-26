Govt workers cooperating with the ICC probe on Duterte drug war may be held accountable – DOJ

GOVERNMENT officials and personnel who will cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) probe on the drug war of the previous administration can be held accountable, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

In a press briefing in Malacañang on Thursday, DOJ Assistant Secretary Jose Dominic F. Clavano IV issued the warning amid reports that 50 active and former officials of Philippine National Police (PNP) were already interviewed by the ICC.

The reports cited the claim of former senator Antonio F. Trillanes IV.

Clavano said they have yet to receive such information, but he reiterated such activity is against government policy not to cooperate with the ICC.

“So, even without verifying the information, the government’s stance is consistent ever since; the President has been very firm by saying that we will not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC because we indeed have a very well and robust justice system,” the DOJ chief said .

“So, when a government officer or official is coordinating with the ICC against the direction or the orders and the policy of the government, there may be accountability involved,” he added.

He said the concerned workers can be held liable for violating Republic Act 6713, on the Code of Conduct of Public Officers.

The policy, he said, will not apply to retired officials if they are “acting in their civilian capacity or personal capacity.”

“However, again, we will not recognize anything that will come out of that conversation or coordination with them,” Clavano said.

The ICC is currently probing the the administration of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, which is being held responsible for the killings of at least 6,000 people in the drug war operations led by the PNP during his term.