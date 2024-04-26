DTI to tap Lithuanian tech for PHL e-governance development

THE Philippines would tap Lithuanian technology to help the country improve its e-governance and digital literacy, among others, as it aims to expand its trade relations with the European country, Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said.

“Lithuania’s prowess in digital technology is well recognized. Your advancements in software development, fintech, and cybersecurity are commendable,” the Trade chief said during his speech at a forum with the Lithuanian delegation last Thursday in Taguig City.

Describing the Philippines as “one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing” digital markets, Pascual said the country presents a “fertile ground” for collaboration.

With this, he said: “We are particularly interested in how Lithuanian technologies can help us improve e-governance and digital literacy, which are vital for our digital economy’s expansion.”

Apart from the area of digital technology, the Philippines’s trade chief said the country is keen to expand its trade in sectors such as information technology and business process management where, he said, “Lithuania’s expertise and our capacity can effectively synergize.”

Likewise, in the energy sector, Pascual emphasized that Lithuania’s transition towards renewable energy sources and sustainable practices “sets a benchmark” the country aims to emulate.

With this, he expressed interest in the European country’s expertise in developing advanced energy solutions including wind and solar technologies.

“We look forward to exploring synergies to help the Philippines accelerate our energy transformation,” Pascual said.

Further, the Trade official noted the surge in bilateral trade between the Philippines and Lithuania.

He noted that in 2023, Philippines imports from Lithuania, driven by sectors such as aerospace and pharmaceuticals, grew “substantially.” This, Pascual noted, is a “testament” to Lithuania’s advanced technological capabilities and alignment with the needs of the Philippine market.

On the other hand, the Philippines remains a key exporter of “high-quality” goods to Lithuania, ranging from electronics to agricultural products.

“We are committed to supplying Lithuania with the best the Philippines offers. Notably, our exports of carrageenan and seaweed have shown significant growth, highlighting the demand for our marine and agri-based products,” said Pascual said during the dialogue organized by the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP).

Data obtained by reporters from the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Bureau of Policy Research showed that total trade between the two nations surged from $20.79 million in 2022 to $223.78 million.

Imports of the Philippines from Lithuania surged to $214.12 million in 2023 from $10.88 million in 2022 while Philippine exports to Lithuania decreased to $9.67 million last year from $9.90 million in 2022.

Lithuania ranked as the Philippines’s 42nd trade partner. In terms of exports it ranks as the Philippines 69th partner, and 37th as import partner.

Image credits: Rey Baniquet/PNA





