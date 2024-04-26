Digital economy accounts for 8.4% of total economy

DIGITAL transactions including electronic commerce and online content contributed nearly a tenth of the country’s GDP in 2023, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The data showed the digital economy amounted to P2.05 trillion, contributing 8.4 percent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product in 2023.

This marked a growth of 7.7 percent from the P1.9-trillion Gross Value Added of the digital economy in 2022.

“The digital economy is composed of digital transactions covering Digital-enabling infrastructure, E-commerce, Digital media/content, and Government digital services. The Government digital services is a newly added component to cover the government services directly related to supporting the digital economy,” PSA said.

According to PSA, of the digital subcomponents, Digital-enabling infrastructure made up the bulk, amounting to P1.7 trillion.

The top three biggest shares under this component come from Telecommunication services, Professional and business services, and Computer, electronic and optical products with 32.9 percent, 30.1 percent, and 17.1 percent shares in the digital economy, respectively.

E-commerce had a share of 14 percent, Digital media/content 2.9 percent, and Government digital services, 0.2 percent.

In terms of employment, PSA data showed the digital economy employed 9.68 million Filipinos, with majority or 87.3 percent employed in E-commerce.

This was followed by Digital-enabling infrastructure, Digital media/content, and Government digital services with 11.5 percent, 1.1 percent, and 0.1 percent shares, respectively.

The data on the digital economy is based on the results of the pilot study done by the technical staff of PSA. Since the methodology is currently being refined for presentation later to the PSA Board, the results are considered preliminary.

The PSA plans to institutionalize the compilation of the Philippine Digital Economy Satellite Account subject to the approval of the PSA Board.