Credit line for MSMEs sought in Senate bill

SENATOR Jose Pimentel “Jinggoy” Ejercito Estrada is asking Congress to pass an enabling bill mandating banks to allocate credit resources for micro-sized, small-scale and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) citing the need to keep small businesses afloat.

Estrada’s Senate Bill (SB) 2632 aims to require all lending institutions to allocate at least 10 percent of their total loan portfolio to MSMEs. Additionally, it provides that “compliance will only count if loans are actually given to eligible firms.”

The senator affirmed this would “mean increased access to financial support for MSMEs, which is the biggest hurdle to the growth of small businesses in the country.”

Under the provisions of Republic Act (RA) 6977, otherwise known as the Magna Carta for MSMEs, which has since “expired,” banks are mandated to earmark eight percent of their loan portfolio for micro and small enterprises and two percent for medium enterprises for a period of ten years. The 10-year mandatory period is contained in RA 9501, the amendatory law enacted on May 23, 2008.

“Access to finance has remained a chronic barrier to MSME growth, and even survival,” Estrada noted, recalling that “as of December 2023, compliance with the prescribed allocation of loan portfolio to micro-scale and small-sized enterprises amounted to P200.7 billion or 1.93 percent, and for medium enterprises was only P301.4 billion or 2.9 percent.”

The senator cited a discussion paper crafted by the University of the Philippines Center for Integrative and Development Studies, which noted that banks have been avoiding meeting the required percentage of loans for MSMEs through various means.

“These.” he notes, “include giving most SME funds to larger firms pretending to be medium-sized, depositing the required amount with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) instead of lending to SMEs, opting to pay fines rather than setting aside funds for MSME lending, or investing in preferred stocks issued by the Small Business Corp. (SBC).

“MSMEs account for 99.59 percent of the more than a million business establishments in the country,” Estrada said.

“Sila ang bumubuhay ng ekonomiya natin at nagbibigay ng trabaho sa 65.1 percent ng kabuuang bilang ng mga manggagawa natin. Nararapat lamang na mabigyan sila ng sapat na suporta sa ilalim ng mga umiiral nating mga batas upang lumago at dumami pa sila. Kung madadagdagan ang bilang ng mga namumuhunan at nagnenegosyo nating mga kababayan, tataas din ang bilang ng mga may trabahong Pilipino,” the senator added. [They enliven our economy and provide employment to 65.1 percent of the total number of our labor force. It is only appropriate that they be given adequate support under our existing laws so that they can grow and multiply. If the number of our compatriots who invest and do business increases, the number of employed Filipinos will also increase.]