Cabaral, Mercado head San Jose Salt netfest roster

ARIEL CABRAL and Chloe Mercado started showcasing their talents in the San Jose Salt National Juniors Tennis Championships which kicked off Friday at the Jethro Sports Center in Valenzuela City.

Close to 150 young athletes in nine age categories are competing for top honors and ranking points in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Cabral faces stiff competition from Antonio Ng, Jr., Jose Santillan and Rueben Otadoy in the boys’ 18-under division, while Mercado will be challenged by Sandra Bautista, Jana Diaz and Izabelle Camcam in the premiere girls’ play of the five-day event sponsored by Keizan Steel Trading.

Ng, meanwhile, leads the talented pool of players in the 16-and-under category of the tournament that is part of the nationwide circuit under the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala program led by president and CEO Bobby Castro.

Notable contenders include Julio Naredo, Troan Vytiaco and Zachary Morales.

In the girls’ division, Diaz and Bautista are expected to vie for the top spot, along with Ave Maria Policarpio and Jasmine Sardona.

For details, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

The tournament also promises intense competition in other categories with Naredo and Vytiaco, along with Antonio Bengzon and Enzo Masaga, leading the charge in the boys’ 14-and-U class, while Policarpio and Camcam are bracing for a spirited battle in the girls’ division with Athena Liwag and Lilith Rufino also aiming to make their mark.

Terrence Batallones and Cristiano Calingasan gear up for a showdown in the boys’ 12-and-under while Liwag, Vania Parawan, Rufino and Stella Policarpio are determined to slug it out in the girls’ category of the event sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association and Universal Tennis Ranking and supported by Slazenger.

Joaquin Dacyon and Mira Plaza, on the other, are set to dispute the 10-and-under unisex championship.