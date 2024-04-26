Bianca 3 shots off in LA after 67

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN highlighted her opening-round four-under 67 with three straight birdies from No. 13 for a share of eighth place Thursday in the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour’s JM Eagle LA Championship in Los Angeles.

The Filipina Olympian had two birdies against a bogey on the front nine and was tied with major champion and LA titleholder Hannah Green of the US and South Korea’s Amy Yang, three strokes behind Grace Kim of Australia.

Green, the 2019 Women’s PGA champion, also had five birdies against a bogey, while Amy Yang shot six birdies against two bogeys.

Playing in the morning session, the 23-year-old Kim capped her bogey-free round with a chip-in birdie on the par-3 18th.

“Well, I chunked my tee shot on the last hole 20 meters short and then I chipped it in it,” Kim said. “I think that’s pretty cool, in front of everyone.”

Maja Stark of Sweden, Sei Young Kim of South Korea and Chanettee Wannasaen of Thailand were a stroke back at 65. Stark finished second last week outside Houston in The Chevron Championship, two strokes behind top-ranked Nelly Korda.

“I was so tired when I got here,” Stark said. “I barely been practicing. Just did a little bit of what I needed to do. I feel like it’s kind of similar anyway because there are just some pins that you can’t go for just like at Chevron.”

Korda withdrew Monday, a day after her fifth victory in a row.

Grace Kim won the LOTTE Championship last year in a playoff in Hawaii for her first LPGA Tour title. She missed the cut in The Chevron, shooting 76-72.

“If I was to compare my round today to last week, I really focused on just not having too much in my mind,” she said. “I think I over-thought a lot of things through my first and second round last week and struggled a little bit mentally.”

Sei Young Kim had four straight birdies on Nos. 12-15 in her afternoon round. She won the last of her 12 LPGA Tour titles in 2020.

Auston Kim, Haeran Ryu and Nataliya Guseva shot 66.