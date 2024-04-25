Vaccination is still the most effective method vs pertussis

The number of pertussis or whooping cough cases in the Philippines continue to grow at an alarming rate and sadly, so does the number of fatalities.

The Department of Health (DOH) reported that for the first three months of the year, 1,112 cases have already been recorded, with around 54 deaths from January 1 to March 30, 2024.

The health agency also revealed that out of the total number of cases, around 77 percent of them were children below five years old, with adults 20 years of age and above accounting for four percent of the cases.

As the number of pertussis cases continue on an upward trend, the DOH also noticed a continuing increase of cases in five regions, mainly Eastern Visayas, Cagayan Valley, the administrative region of CARAGA or Region 13, Central Luzon, and the Cordillera Autonomous Region or CAR. And there are now pertussis outbreaks in Quezon City, Pasig City, Iloilo City, and Cavite.

Deep concern

AS defined by the Philippine College of Physicians (PCP) “pertussis is an acute respiratory infection caused by the bacteria Bordetella pertussis. The infection poses a significant threat particularly among infants and young children who are at risk of severe symptoms and life-threatening complications and outcome. While teens and adults may experience milder symptoms, there is a risk of severe illness, especially for those with pre-existing health conditions and the unvaccinated elderly population.”

And the PCP is deeply concerned by this continuing rise in cases of pertussis across the nation. It said that pertussis “is a highly contagious respiratory disease that can have serious consequences, particularly for infants, young children, and individuals with compromised immune systems.”

The rising cases of pertussis thus prompted the PCP to issue a position paper complete with recommendations and strategies to address the issue, highlighting the critical “importance of vaccination, early detection, and appropriate treatment in preventing the spread of pertussis and protecting vulnerable populations from its potentially severe complications.”

The PCP also expressed its full and unequivocal support to the call of the DOH in conducting enhanced vaccination campaigns across the country, with the hope of increased vaccination coverage and to protect all infants and children to vaccine preventable diseases.

“We urge all stakeholders, healthcare providers, local government units and community leaders to collaborate in preventing the spread of pertussis and other vaccine preventable infections including measles, diphtheria, influenza and pneumonia,” the PCP said.

Regarding vaccination, the PCP highly recommends getting a single Tdap vaccine, a common vaccine that protects against three serious bacterial infections such as Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis for infants and children. It said the three-dose primary immunization series with DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis) recommended at ages 1 1⁄2, 2 1⁄2, and 3 1⁄2 months, plus booster of one dose at 12-18 months and another booster dose between 4 to 6 years old.

For Adolescents, on the other hand, who have already completed the recommended childhood DTaP series, a single DTaP booster should be given, particularly recommended for adolescents aged between nine to 18 years old.

As for Adults, the PCP said those aged 19 to 64 years old should receive a single Tdap booster in lieu of one Td booster shot. With regard to adults 65 years old and above who has yet to receive a Tdap booster should receive one booster dose, particularly if contact with infants is anticipated.

The PCP paper also strongly suggested that the Tdap vaccine be administered to pregnant women of all ages, ideally in the third trimester or between 27 and 36 weeks of each pregnancy.

For those who are particularly susceptible or have not been vaccinated previously, the Tdap vaccine may also be administered during the first trimester, the paper added.

The paper also cited that several studies have consistently shown that the Tdap vaccines helps significantly decrease the incidence of pertussis by over 92 percent and decrease mortality rates by 97 percent. In fully vaccinated individuals the PCP said “symptoms tend to be less severe, with a reduced likelihood of experiencing prolonged coughing spells, apnea, and cyanosis. Extensive safety evaluations have confirmed that Tdap vaccines are safe for use in children and adults, pregnant women and seniors over the age of 65, with no unexpected safety concerns reported.

The PCP likewise called on parents and caregivers to be vigilant for symptoms of pertussis such as cough, colds, fever, and to seek immediate medical attention. “Early diagnosis and treatment are key to improving patient outcomes and reducing transmission,” it said.

In conclusion, the organization, a group composed of leading medical health professionals, also reiterated its strong support to the government, the DOH and the healthcare community in dealing with the pertussis outbreak.

“We encourage everyone to participate in vaccination campaigns and adhere to public health guidelines. We are one in protecting our communities, our children and the vulnerable populations from the potentially devastating effects of these vaccine-preventable infections.”