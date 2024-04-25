‘Twas winners all games — Bello

The just concluded first-ever Manila Economic and Cultural Office Fil-Tai invitational golf tournament was a winners-all games, chairman Silvestre H. Bello III said on Sunday.

The three-course games saw its final leg at the Pradera Verde Golf Club in Lubao, Pampanga last Friday with the 48-man Taiwan delegation bagging the team award of the tournament.

But Bello said: “The three days of friendly games is not about winning. Our games are about fostering closer friendly relations and enhancing greater partnerships. Our games are about further strengthening ties between the people of the Philippines and Taiwan.”

“Our games are about fortifying the bridge connecting two neighboring independent republics,” Bello added.

“This is why there are no losers, only winners,” he also said.

Bello said that while the golf tournament was meant to help promote local tourism, its most important achievement is opening up a fresh avenue where the Philippines and Taiwan are able to enhance friendly people-to-people relationship.

“We have seen that in the games that we just concluded. We have seen how closer ties can be strengthened, and how friendlier our relations can become through initiatives such as this,” he said.

The tournament saw Ambassador Wallace Minn-Gaw Chao of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines and Bello doing the ceremonial tee-off at the Summit Point Golf in Lipa, Batangas on Wednesday,

“We concluded three days of productive games where everyone are winners. All were undaunted by the summer heat, and emerged victorious,” Bello said.

He added: “The games were a great victory in furtherance of stronger ties between the Philippines and Taiwan. For we have seen in the games how we do not necessarily compete, but how we effectively cooperate.”

Following the successful golf tournament, Bello said MECO will hold another round of the games in the next few months. ###