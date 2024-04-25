TMC South Luzon, Landers Superstore Nuvali’s partnership officially begins

The Medical City (TMC) South Luzon officially started its partnership with Landers Superstore Nuvali in the City of Sta. Rosa, Laguna on April 2, 2024, in a symbolic ribbon cutting ceremony of TMC South Luzon R.E.A.C.H. (Reach and Engage in the Community through Healthcare) booth.

TMC South Luzon R.E.A.C. H. booth, which will run for a month, provides the members of Landers Superstore Nuvali easy access to the hospital services with Wellness Gift Cards that members can buy in P500 and P1,000 denominations, assistance in the set-up of online appointments for doctors’ consultations, diagnostic tests and procedures, and coordination of benefits for HMOs and other affiliated healthcare providers. TMC South Luzon Mobile Clinic was at the Landers Superstore Nuvali Parking for members interested in having their diagnostic tests done on-site.

TMC South Luzon Mobile Clinic at Landers Nuvali Parking

Representing the two companies during the ceremony were Landers Superstore’s Chief Operating Officer, Pieter Lukman, and VP for Marketing and Membership, Kenneth Ocampo, with TMC South Luzon President and CEO, Dr. Cesar Ramon G. Espiritu, Head of Patient Services Group, Leticia E. Carolino, and Chief Finance Officer, Rosybelle D. Miclat. The staff of both institutions were in full force to witness the launch.

Lukman delivered the opening remarks with enthusiasm and said, “The Medical City South Luzon is well-known for its reputation of upholding excellent standards of healthcare. This is aligned with Landers’ mission to give its members more worth and benefits that add value to their lives. I am happy about the partnership and hope this is just a start and there will be more tie-ups with other Medical City facilities in the Philippines.”

In his message, Dr. Espiritu narrated, “This tie-up is going to be the first and to be followed by others, a relationship between stores and the idea of family and wellness. It is an appropriate tie-up of both companies and institutions that promote family well-being. We need to have continuous communication, especially with our clients, and find what they need so we can provide them with a customized type of healthcare emphasizing wellness. We are shifting from curing /disease management to wellness and focusing on preventing disease. Let us communicate with each other so we can provide an optimum wellness offering to our clients.”

Discover what is in store by stopping by The Medical City South Luzon’s R.E.A.C.H. booth activation at Landers Superstore Nuvali from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm until the first week of May 2024.