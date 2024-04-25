Think tank: growth in 2024 likely below 6-7%

THE country’s economic growth will likely disappoint given the El Niño phenomenon and rising inflation, according to analysts of the US-based Global Source Partners think tank.

In an economic brief, Global Source Partners analysts Diwa Guinigundo and Wilhelmina Manalac said the country’s growth may be lower than the 6 to 7 percent full-year target range.

This was based on their analysis of the results of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) latest Business and Consumer Expectation surveys. The results of these surveys, the analysts said, are good indicators to determine the country’s national output.

“Abstracting from the results of the BSP surveys of both business and consumer respondents, the first quarter is likely to sustain positive economy growth which may not necessarily approximate the official target of 6-7 percent at least for Q1 2024 due to the downside risks to economic growth, including the prolonged dry spell and the rising trend in inflation,” the analysts said.

They noted that the Confidence Index (CI) of consumers was less negative at -10.9 percent in the first quarter of 2024 from -19 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023.

This was largely due, they said, to expectations of additional and higher income; availability of more jobs and permanent employment; and additional working family members. The data, the analysts also pointed out, showed the country’s business sentiment was less optimistic in the first quarter of 2024 as the Confidence Index (CI) of 33.1 percent dropped by 2.8 percentage points (ppts) from 35.9 percent in the last quarter of 2023.

The analysts said the results were not surprising, however, as the previous BES reported that businesses expected some slowdown in the first quarter of 2024.

“Consumption spending may receive an additional boost from better consumer sentiment but business’s less optimistic expectations may partially hold it back,” the analysts said.

Balisacan optimistic

Earlier, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said higher-for-longer interest rates and current geopolitical risks that threaten to cause a spike in oil and food prices are not enough reasons for the national government to give up on its growth targets this year.

The country’s chief economist noted the optimism of international observers who still believe the Philippine economy will grow around 6 percent or better and be among the fastest-growing economies in Asia this year.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast that the country’s GDP will breach 6 percent this year and next year. The World Bank, meanwhile, expects Philippine GDP to grow 5.9 percent annually between 2024 and 2026. (See: www.businessmirror.com.ph/2024/04/24/government-keeping-growth-goals-despite-risks/).

Earlier, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said it could delay any rate cuts to the first quarter of 2025, pending improvements in the country’s economic performance, including cooler inflation. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/04/09/inflation-may-prompt-rate-cuts-delay-to-2025/)

However, Balisacan said the hawkish stance of the Monetary Board is a given and has already been considered in the government’s growth assumptions.

The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Secretary also said rate cuts are not expected anytime soon as inflation remained high.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





