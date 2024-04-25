TECH-FOCUSED CSR CONFERENCE

The League of Corporate Foundations (LCF) is gearing up for the 2024 CSR Conference and Expo, a highly anticipated annual event scheduled for July 3 to 4 at Dusit Thani Manila, Makati City.

Themed “Reimagining a New and Inclusive Future,” this year’s CSR Expo will explore technology, AI and digitalization, highlighting how Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) principles can promote inclusivity in these areas.

The event aims to guide corporations in leveraging technology for positive impact, particularly benefiting the 51 percent of Filipinos living in poverty.

In photo (from left): Ramon Derige from SEAOIL Foundation Inc.; Sebastian Quiniones Jr. from Pilipinas Shell Foundation Inc.; Shem Jose Garcia from Vivant Foundation Inc.; Engr. Sergio Ramos III from PCI Innovations Tech Center; Edric Calma from Knowledge Channel Foundation Inc.; Austere Panadero from Zuellig Family Foundation Inc.; Blessille Par from Manila Water Foundation Inc.; and Enrique Canoy from Radio Mindanao Network Foundation.