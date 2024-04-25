`

Today’s front page, Thursday, April 25, 2024

Samahang Plaridel new officers

New members of the Board of Trustees of the Association of Philippine Journalists Samahang Plaridel Foundation Inc. assemble at the monument of Marcelo H. del Pilar located at the corner of Quirino Avenue and MH del Pilar St. in Manila after being elected during the first post-pandemic general membership meeting at Aloha Hotel.

Shown are (from left) Vice President Andy Sevilla, Board Secretary Atty. Hector Villacorta, PRO Joey de Guzman, Monch Henares, Treasurer Jinky Jorgio, former President and now Chairman Emeritus Rolly Estabillo, PRO Weng Ocfemia, new President Evelyn Quiroz,  Auditor Twinkle Valdez, Vito Barcelo, Raymond Burgos, Ed Adaya and Milo Rivera. Not in photo are Klink Ang, Ron de los Reyes and Marc Anthony Reyes.

