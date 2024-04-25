RCBC scores ‘grand slam’ at Retail Banker International Asia Trailblazer Awards 2024

The Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) has bagged multiple awards at the Retail Banker International Asia Trailblazer Awards 2024 for its innovative projects across several units.

With a steadfast focus on customer-centricity and excellence in banking, RCBC strives to redefine the banking experience by providing enriching solutions to its clients.

Setting new standards for customer satisfaction

The bank’s customer-centric culture has made remarkable strides in ensuring a seamless and rewarding experience across its products and services.

Affirming this commitment are RCBC’s Hexagon Club Priority Debit Mastercard which bagged the Best Debit Card Initiative, and RCBC Credit Cards being Highly Commended in the Best Credit Card Initiative category.

Launched in 2023, RCBC’s Hexagon Club Priority Debit Mastercard offers an unparalleled standard of exclusivity and unrivaled benefits for the mass affluent segment. RCBC Credit Cards, on the other hand, introduced personalized credit solutions through its Digital Cash Loan facility.

Empowering more Filipinos to uplift more lives

RCBC continues to foster financial inclusion and empowerment through its comprehensive approach which combines innovative solutions and programs that enable convenient access to financial services anytime.

RCBC’s ACCESS Payroll Program, awarded as the Best Financial Inclusion program, is the bank’s revolutionary financial inclusion program which employs a holistic financial approach to its corporate payroll clients. It aims to promote money management principles to employees to help them become financially responsible.

Recognized as Best Savings Plan Offering, the OneAccount stands out as a unique deposit account that combines savings, checking, and time deposits all in one. It prioritizes innovation to improve customer satisfaction and effectively meet evolving demands.

RCBC’s OFW-centric approach which enables wide accessibility of Telemoney products and services to global Filipinos, earned the Best Remittances Service award.

RCBC president and chief executive officer Eugene S. Acevedo said that the multiple awards reflect the bank’s dedication to providing innovative financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.

“These recognitions affirm our commitment and inspire us to continuously push the boundaries of banking excellence and redefine the standards of what it is to be customer-centric,” Acevedo added.

The Retail Banker International – Asia Trailblazer Awards recognizes exceptional contributions, groundbreaking products, and forward-thinking projects that are driving the evolution of banking in the Asia-Pacific region.