PHL, US to conclude new pact on sharing of intel and defense tech , export of equipment 

THE Philippines and United States are set to finalize a new defense agreement that could allow both militaries to share top-secret intelligence and for the US to export defense equipment and share defense technology data to the Philippines.

According to a statement released from Washington D.C., both the Philippines and the US agreed to conclude the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) by the end of 2024

GSOMIA allows both countries to share confidential information. It is also required under the US law for the Philippines to be a signatory to GSOMIA before it can receive any defense-related equipment or technology transfer.

Both sides have been negotiating for the GSOMIA since 2021 after US Defense Secretary Austin’s visit to the Philippines.

Senior defense, national security and foreign affairs officials of the Philippines and the US held a two-day meeting in Washington D.C. on April 22-23.

This annual Bilateral Strategic Security Dialogue came two weeks after US President Biden and Philippine President Marcos Jr. met in Washington D.C., and had another trilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

In other highlights of the dialogue, both sides committed to:

· Conclude the bilateral Philippines – Security Sector Assistance Roadmap (P-SSAR);

· Fully finalize the addition of sites and implementing the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (Edca), to include DoD investing $128 million for infrastructure as part of the President’s Fiscal Year 2025 budget;

· Preposition USAID disaster relief commodities for Philippine civilian disaster response authorities at key Edca sites;

· Expand multilateral cooperation with like-minded countries, including through maritime cooperative activities, bilateral and multilateral exercises, and security cooperation coordination.

Hold the fourth “2+2” ministerial dialogue;

· Convene the inaugural joint committee meeting under the US-Philippines Science and Technology Agreement;

· Establish a Roles, Missions, and Capabilities (RMC) Working Group to replace the Defense and Security Working Group;

· Establish inaugural bilateral dialogues on cyber-digital, space, and democracy; and

· Deepen collaboration on countering foreign information manipulation.

· Convene the 3rd Maritime Dialogue in September/October 2024 in Manila and build upon the outcomes of the countries’ prior dialogues and meetings;

· Explore additional opportunities to strengthen global support for upholding the international law of the sea;

· Deepen cooperation to strengthen efforts in addressing Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing, in line with relevant international law and voluntary guidelines; and Consider and develop, as appropriate, procedures and protocols on cooperative maritime law enforcement operations, in accordance with international law and our respective national laws.