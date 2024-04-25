PHL must join global accords to better tax big tech–study

IF the Philippines intends to maximize the revenue potential from digital economy, it must join regional or multilateral agreements that are formed to better tax big tech, according to a study commissioned by the national government’s think tank.

In a research paper published by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS), University of the Philippines College of Law Assistant Professor Emerson S. Bañez analyzed the country’s existing tax laws on digital commerce.

Bañez performed a gap analysis of Philippine tax laws’ applicability to digital transactions. The analysis looked into the shortcomings of the existing laws relative to tax models from other regions.

“Optimizing the local tax base and passing unilateral measures can only go so far. Even if the BIR can scale its tax mapping and inspection operations to include private residences without raising constitutional objections, there is still the question of whether or not it can apply the same to nonresidents,” Bañez said.

“Thus, the Philippines should continue to explore multilateral options for the reallocation of taxing rights and to address BEPS. Options include regional tax treaties [e.g., at the ASEAN level] and the OECD framework treaty,” he added.

Bañez found there are 21 variations of six revenue models—subscription; pay-as-you-go; ad revenue; financing; commission; and gaming/gambling.

These models work through value flows as well as actors that together form a network that guide tax policies. The actors are end users; online marketplace; online seller; manufacturer; payment systems provider; technology provider; internet service provider; advertiser; and delivery driver.

The findings showed platforms, such as online marketplaces, streaming services, and gaming sites, are central to the network of value flows. Given these, unilateral measures, such as the creation of local legislation, to tax the gig economy will not be enough. Through cooperation, the country can use “blunt tools” such as complete denial of market access.

“Beyond the immediate need to expand the tax base and raise new revenue, there is a growing political pressure to curb the power of ‘big tech’ and require them to pay their fair share,” the study stated.

“Imposing unilateral measures on nonresidents through local legislation alone, however, will depend on the nonresidents’ [and their home jurisdictions’] incentives to cooperate with tax administrations,” it added.

The study noted that one bill lodged at the House of Representatives, House Bill 7425, will require nonresident digital service providers with gross sales of above P3 million to register for VAT.

Additional revenue of P10.7B

Bañez said the Department of Finance gave an initial projection of P10.7 billion in additional revenues every year arising from the proposed law.

In 2022, Ways and Means Committee Chairman Albay Rep. Joey Salceda said his colleagues voted to pass the proposed Digital Economy VAT, the Ease of Paying Taxes Bill and the measure imposing excise tax on plastic bags.

These measures are eligible for swift approval under Rule 10, Section 48 of the House of Representatives as these bills were approved on third and final reading in the Lower House during the 18th Congress. Salceda particularly noted that the proposed Digital Economy VAT law will close ambiguities in the VAT system that have allowed some digital services and goods sold over the digital space to remain outside VAT-coverage.

The lawmaker added that some P154 billion in incremental revenues over five years could go into government coffers if the bill is enacted into law.

The proposal seeks to impose a 12-percent VAT on providers of online services like the Netflix, Spotify and Lazada platforms. (See: www.businessmirror.com.ph/2022/08/17/house-panel-oks-tax-on-plastics-e-commerce/).