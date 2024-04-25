PHL, Lithuania unite to push for rules-based order

THE Philippines and Lithuania, both flanked by the ongoing geopolitical crises in the Indo-Pacific and Europe regions, jointly rallied Wednesday for countries to behave and follow agreed rules such as international law in relations with other countries.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis is in Manila, the first official visit of the top diplomat from the Baltic state. He met with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo Wednesday.

“The Ministers discussed the global impacts of respective security developments in both Europe and the Indo Pacific, and both countries recognize the importance of fostering security, stability, and prosperity in the world. Both Ministers underscored their commitment to a rules-based international order,” the ministers said in a joint statement.

Lithuania, a former Soviet satellite state, is a member of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that supports Ukraine in the war against Russia.

PHL condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

During Landsbergis’ visit in Manila, the Philippine government joined Lithuania’s chorus in condemning Russia and the semantics of its statement against Russia was more critical than before.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine undermined the foundations of the rules-based international order and the principles of international law enshrined in the UN Charter. This also has severe implications to global security,” both ministers said.

Manalo and Landsbergis likewise “expressed concern about the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine and expressed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.”

Both reiterated United Nations General Assembly Resolution ES-11/1 passed in 2022 which also demanded that Russia withdraw its forces fully and reverse its decision to recognize the pro-independence movement in Ukrainian regions Donetsk and Luhan. Russia has since been ignoring UNGA calls as it is a permanent member of the UN Security Council with veto powers.

Lithuania supports Arbitral Ruling on South China Sea

Minister Landsbergis, in turn, said the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal ruling on the South China Sea is “final and legally binding.”

“The two countries regard the final and legally binding Award in the South China Sea Arbitration of 12 July 2016 as a significant contribution to international law, and the interpretation and application of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS),” Landsbergis and Manalo said.

The ad hoc arbitration tribunal ruled almost most of the Philippine petition, including invalidating the nine-dash line claim of China in the South China Sea. China refused to participate in any of the proceedings, and trashed the ruling as “invalid and baseless.”

The Lithuanian and Philippine ministers are “concern(ed)” over the challenges in the Indo-Pacific, including the South China Sea. They said it is important to have “an open, inclusive and resilient Indo-Pacific.”

“The Ministers discussed the importance of trade diversification as a key element of economic security. Seeking to boost cooperation with Indo Pacific countries, Lithuania adopted its national Indo-Pacific strategy,” they said.

Lithuania and China had severed diplomatic ties after Lithuania allowed Taiwan to set up a de-facto embassy in 2021. Beijing then banned imports from Lithuania and allegedly pressured foreign manufacturers to stop using Lithuanian parts. EU filed a case against China before the World Trade Organization for “discrimination and coercion.” However, early this year, EU withdrew its case against China on Lithuania

Deepen Manila-Valius bilateral cooperation

Both ministers have agreed to deepen their 30-year diplomatic relations.

They signed a memorandum of agreement for both countries to cooperate on basketball and football.

Basketball is the most popular sports for both countries. In Lithuania, football is the second next. Popular sports.

Aside from sports, both ministers want to improve economic ties such as trade and investments, clean energy, science and technology, including digitalization of public and private services, health and laser technology, and people-to-people links. Lithuania is open to sharing its experience on development and operations of LNG terminals.