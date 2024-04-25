`

Today’s front page, Thursday, April 25, 2024

screenshot 2024 04 24 at 11.59.25 pm

Padel community growing–Senator Pia

sports03 042624
Senator Pia Cayetano sweats it out during the start of the national padel open.
SEVENTY players are seeing action in the Philippine Padel Open Championships that kicked off on Thursday at Play Padel in Mandaluyong and no less than Padel Pilipinas president Pia Cayetano is so happy over the sport’s potential in the country.

“Looking back last year, a lot of improvements are happening in padel sport as the community is continuously growing so fast,” Cayetano told reporters during a break at the padel facility at the La Perla Warehouse along Sheridan Street. “Now, we’re excited to hold our first ever national or Philippine Open.”

The championships has two phases—Thursday to Sunday for the men and women intermediate category and May 2 to 5 for the mixed intermediate class.

Japanese Hayato Nakayashiki—winner of the Baler Open last February and ranked No. 13 in the Asia Pacific Padel Tour—is the man to watch in the tournament.

“As a sports advocate all my life, I don’t like to see sports not growing after 20 years,” Cayetano said. “I don’t want padel to be played as only for the elite. I want the sport to be more inclusive especially to beginners.”

Padel Pilipinas held the Play Padel Open October last year and the Baler National Open last February.

“In those first tournaments, we had only a few participants, around 20, but today we already got 70 entries,” said Jackie Gan, executive director of Padel Pilipinas. “It only shows that the people are getting interested.”

Long-time national tennis champion Johnny Arcilla headlines the Philippine campaign with Derrick Santos and Duane Santos.

Coaches Bryan Joshua Casao, LA Canizares, Raymark Gulfo and Tao Yee Tan attended a series of training sessions, match plays and exposures in Cascais in Portugal and Vita 10 in Madrid last March.

Padel Pilipinas is recognized by the Philippine Olympic Committee and Philippine Sports Commission as the national federation for the sport.

