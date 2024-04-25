P29.5M worth of marijuana, kush from Thailand seized

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) seized P29.5 million worth of dried marijuana or kush in a shipment from Thailand at the Manila International Container Port (MICP).

The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS)-MICP recently discovered 74 balikbayan boxes containing dried marijuana or kush.

Three boxes included in the shipment, which arrived last April 12, were opened and found to contain 21,071 grams of marijuana during three inspections conducted by the CIIS-MICP.

“We are seeing this modus more and more these days of marijuana being shipped through balikbayan boxes, which have become symbols of the Filipino diaspora,” BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio said.

“It’s sad to think that this modus is using something ubiquitous to every Filipino family as a balikbayan box because it degrades what that box symbolizes for us,” Rubio added.

CIIS Director Verne Y. Enciso said the physical examinations were conducted on April 19, 23, and 24 after the CIIS-MICP office received “derogatory information” that the shipment contains illegal drugs.

“Based on the report from our field station at the MICP, the shipment was declared to contain only household items, shoes, and motor parts from Thailand. We so far opened three boxes out of the 74 boxes found and now we have positive confirmation of the presence of marijuana,” Enciso said.

The first box has more or less 6,400 grams of dried marijuana or kush packed in 24 pieces of plastic pouch; the second box has more or less 9,771 grams packed in 42 pieces of plastic pouch; and the third box has more or less 4,900 grams packed in 22 pieces of plastic pouch.

The more or less total of 21,071 grams of dried marijuana or kush had an estimated street value of P29,499,400. These three consolidated boxes are consigned to a certain Wilma Bulahagui and Erickson Bulahagui.

MICP District Collector Carmelita M. Talusan immediately issued a Warrant of Seizure and Detention on the shipment following the discovery of the illegal drugs.

According to the BOC, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency is set to do confirmatory testing on the samples of the seized dried marijuana or kush. The remaining boxes have been brought back to the container, which was secured with padlocks and seals for safekeeping, the BOC added.

The BOC said the consignees, senders, and recipients of the balikbayan boxes will possibly face charges in violation of Section 118 (prohibited importation and exportation) and Section 1400 (misdeclaration) in goods declaration in relation to Section 1113 (property subject to seizure and forfeiture) of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act and Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).