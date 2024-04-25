Officials of PHL Navy, US Marine tackle evolving security challenges

As Balikatan 2024 kicked off this week, Philippine Navy (PN) chief Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr. and United States 1st Marine Expeditionary Force Commander Lt. Gen. Michael Cederholm met recently to discuss evolving security challenges.

“Likewise discussed were the impact of this annual bilateral exercise to the modernization efforts of the PN, the troop deployment across different operational areas during the exercise, and the cyber warfare as an emerging domain, reflecting a proactive approach to evolving security challenges,” Navy Spokesman John Percie Alcos said in a statement late Tuesday night.

He added that both officials also had “a fruitful exchange” on strengthening the coordination and interoperability between the Philippine and US forces toward the promotion of regional security and the protection of shared interests.

During the meeting, Adaci congratulated Cederholm on his appointment as commander of the Joint Task Force for the US-led “Balikatan” Exercise, citing his leadership and commitment to regional security cooperation.

For his part, Cederholm reaffirmed dedication to advancing mutual cooperation and interoperability being among the steady partners of the PN in improving the capacity and capability of its marine forces through exercises like “Balikatan.”

“This engagement reflects the sustainment of the strong and enduring partnership between the PN and the US Marine Corps in advancing shared commitment to regional peace and stability,” Alcos said.

Ties with SASF

Meanwhile, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) said it keen on expanding its cooperation with the Spanish Air and Space Force (SASF) following the visit of its chief, Lt. Gen. Stephen Parreño to Madrid from April 14 to 19.

In a statement Wednesday, the PAF said Parreño met with key military leaders of the SASF led by its chief-of-staff Gen. Javier Salto Martínez-Avial.

“Both Air Forces engaged in high-level discussions focused on solidifying cooperation and enhancing interoperability to better address future challenges,” it said.

The PAF said Parreño expressed his appreciation to Salto for the warm welcome and emphasized the importance of fostering closer ties between the PAF and SASF.

During his visit, Parreño toured key facilities, including the Matacan Air Force Base and the CESEDEN-Higher Center for National Defense Studies.

He was further honored with an invitation to attend the inauguration of the Philippine Defense and Armed Forces Attaché office in Madrid.

“This successful visit to Spain underscores the PAF’s dedication to forging stronger relationships with its international counterparts, reinforcing our commitment to global cooperation and mutual growth in defense capabilities,” the PAF said.

Image credits: Ted Aljibe/AFP/Getty Images





