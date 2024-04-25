Marcos Jr. promotes Cacdac from OIC to DMW secretary

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has promoted veteran labor official Hans J. Cacdac as the new Secretary of the Department of Migrant of Workers (DMW).

Marcos signed the appointment papers of Cacdac on Thursday.

“Pursuant to the provision of Section 16, Article VII of the 1987 Constitution and existing laws, you are hereby appointed ad interim Secretary, Department of Migrant Workers,” the President said in the issuance.

Cacdac’s appointment comes seven months after he served as the officer-in-charge of the DMW after the passing of former DMW secretary Susan “Toots” Ople in August.

Cacdac spent most of his career in public service in the Department of Labor and Employment, where he served as director of the Bureau of Labor Relations, Executive Director of the National Conciliation Mediation Board, Administrator of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), and Administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

While in the private sector, he served as Associate Lawyer and Urban Poor Unit Coordinator of the Sentro ng Alternatibong Lingap Panlingal (Saligan).