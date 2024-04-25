Marcos extends term of COS, JO govt workers

To give government agencies more time to implement measures that will enable them to absorb workers under contract of service (COS) and job order (JO) arrangements, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has ordered the extension of the employment of the nonregular workers to next year.

Under the Commission on Audit (COA)-Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Circular No. 2, series of 2022, government agencies may only engage the services of COS and JO workers until December 31, 2024.

However, during a sectoral meeting last Wednesday, Marcos decided to move the deadline for the said engagement to December 31, 2025 to prevent the possible mass displacement of COS and JO workers.

He made the decision after DBM Undersecretary Wilford Will L. Wong reported that many of the current COS and JO workers will not qualify for the “thousands of vacant plantilla positions in the government” due to lack of eligibility from the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

COS refers to the engagement of the services of an individual, private firm, other government agency, nongovernmental agency or international organization as consultant, learning service provider or technical expert to undertake special project or job within a specific period.

As for JO, it refers to the agreement between the government agency and contractor or service provider duly registered and recognized by authorized government agencies.

Plantilla positions

As of June 30, 2023, the number of COS and JOs in the government rose to 832,812 from 642,077 in the previous year.

Local government units (LGUs) have the highest number of COS/JO workers, at 580,323. It was followed by National Government Agencies (NGAs) with 173,227 and State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) with 44,168.

The top five national government agencies with the highest number of COS and JO workers are the Department of Public Works and Highways (29,275), Department of Health (18,264), Department of Education (15,143), Department of Social Welfare and Development (13,770), and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (10,990).

Marcos ordered the concerned agencies to help COS and JO workers by providing them with reviews enable them to secure permanent positions in the government.

“The President said agencies should work with educational institutions to help them review for the CSC examinations,” the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement.

PCO said Marcos wants to build a pool of government workers that can perform and qualify for the government’s plantilla positions.

The government first tried to end the proliferation of COS and JO within its ranks through CSC-COA-DBM Joint Circular (JC) No. 1, series of 2017.

Under JC 1, agencies may only renew the individual contracts of COS or JO workers until December 31, 2018.

The deadline has been reset by successive issuance from CSC, COA, and DBM to 2022 and 2024 before Marcos’ latest order to move it to 2025.

