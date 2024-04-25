LIVIN’ ON A PRAYER | Bon Jovi documentary series to stream on Disney+ starting April 26

“Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” is a four-part, all-access docuseries that chronicles the epic past and uncertain future of one of the most recognizable bands in the world and its front-man Jon Bon Jovi. The series premieres on Disney+ this April 26.

A 40-year odyssey of rock and roll idolatry on the precipice as a vocal injury threatens to bring everything to a screeching halt, the series joins the band in February 2022 and follows their real-time journey with its fits and starts as they attempt to chart out their future. As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments, while he’s still living them.

40 years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics, and never-before-seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore Clubs to the biggest stages on the planet. The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments, and most public moments of friction.

“Thank you, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” is directed and executive produced by multiple Emmy® Award winner Gotham Chopra (“Kobe Bryant’s Muse,” “Man in the Arena,” “Tom vs. Time”). The film is also executive produced by Giselle Parets and Ameeth Sankaran for ROS, and it is produced and edited by Alex Trudeau Viriato, who played a critical, creative role in shaping the series.

Robust parental controls ensure that Disney+ remains a suitable viewing experience for everyone in the family. Subscribers can set access limits on mature content and create PIN-protected profiles alongside the already existing Kids Profiles to give parents and guardians peace of mind.

Image credits: Disney+





