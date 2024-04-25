League-leading San Miguel stakes unbeaten record against No. 2 Magnolia

UNBEATEN San Miguel Beer aims for one of the two twice-to-beat bonuses in the quarterfinals of Season 48 Philippine Basketball Association Philippines Cup when it squares off with Magnolia on Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

With a 7-0 win-loss record, the league-leading Beermen are favored in the 7:30 p.m. match but coach Jorge Gallent is not taking Magnolia (7-2) lightly.

“We will treat them as a threat to us,” Gallent said. “We are a great team as we share the ball. If we don’t, we are just a normal team.”

CJ Perez is San Miguel Beer’s top weapon, averaging 20.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists in seven games with Jericho Cruz and Terrence Romeo each giving the Beermen 12 points average per game.

Magnolia, coming from a 1-2 start, has won four straight games to reach the No. 2 spot with Ian Sangalang and Mark Barroca leading the way. Behind them are Ginebra San Miguel (6-3) and NLEX (5-3).

Meanwhile, Meralco (3-5) and Phoenix Super LPG (3-6) seek to secure at least a playoff berth for the No. 8 seed in their 4:30 p.m. game.

The Fuel Masters are coming off a frustrating 101-108 loss to TNT last Wednesday, while the Bolts were beaten by Converge, 99-104, last Sunday that held back their playoff campaign.

Image credits: PBA IMAGES






