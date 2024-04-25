Japan-based furniture retailer Nitori opens first store in the Philippines

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. based in Sapporo, northern Japan, launched its first Nitori store in the Philippines last April 18 at the Mituskoshi shopping mall in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

With a mission statement that aims to “enrich the homes of people all over the world,” the newly-opened Philippine store of Japan’s largest furniture and home-furnishing retail chain is part of the company’s vision to accelerate more store openings in the Asian market and operate 3,000 stores and achieve sales of 3 trillion yen by 2032.

“We are going to accelerate the expansion of our business within the Asian region, which is expected to achieve significant economic growth over the long term and serves as the core of the supply chain that supports the Nitori Group,” said Akio Nitori, Representative Director & Chairperson (CEO) of Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd.

“We are very grateful that the total number of our stores will reach 1,000 by the end of this month. We will further accelerate the pace of our store openings, aiming for 200 each year, to capitalize on the growth of Asia and to meet the needs of our customers in the region. We are very pleased to be able to bring Nitori products to more countries, regions, and customers,” Nitori added.

Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual who also graced the opening of Nitori’s first Philippine store hailed the event as the “first major investment made under the (amended) Retail Trade Liberalization Act” and noted that the company’s expansion to the country is one of the pledges made by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos during his state visit to Japan last year.

Relative to its core business of selling furniture and home-furnishing products, Nitori is known for its “Deco Home” stores specializing in home-furnishing products that emphasize daily necessities. The company’s “Shimachu” home improvement stores sell hardware, daily goods, and furniture while its “N Plus” stores sell apparel for adult women.

Nitori has opened 810 stores in Japan and nearly 200 stores in foreign countries and regions such as Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and now the Philippines.

For his part, Masanori Takeda, Executive Vice President, In Charge of Overseas Businesses General Manager, Global Merchandising Division General Manager, Global Sales Promotion Office, Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. has this to say.

“We are accelerating our store openings within the Asian region and had realized the first store in Thailand, Hong Kong, Korea and Vietnam last year. Our goal is to operate 2,000 overseas stores and to achieve an annual overseas sales equivalent of 1 trillion yen by 2032,” Taneda pointed out.

“We will continue to take on the challenge of providing the same standards of quality refined in Japan to the Asian region, so that we can resolve the ‘discontent, dissatisfaction, and inconvenience’ of our customers and so that more customers can enjoy coordinating various lifestyles and homes around the world.”

Arguably the number one home furnishing store in Asia, over 340 million customers are estimated to have visited the Nitori stores in Asia in 2023 alone.

The Nitori Group’s business model encompasses everything from product planning to manufacturing, distribution, and sales, in order to provide a wide variety of products that “offer the unexpected” excellent quality at low prices.

In the process, Nitori has built a network in the Asian region consisting of many partner companies and of its own factories and trading companies. Along with numerous business partners, Nitori aims to propose the creation of enjoyable, prosperous, and totally coordinated living spaces to people all over the world.

The Asian market, where significant growth is expected, is important for the realization of the Nitori Group’s mission and vision. Hence, it has positioned the expansion of its store network by accelerating store openings as one of its top priorities.

Due to the size and potential growth of the Philippines’ population and economy, Nitori has been seeking opportunities to enter and expand its stores in the country for a long time. The company will continue to build the store network, aiming to open 50 stores by the end of 2032.

Following its market entries in Malaysia and Singapore in 2022, Nitori opened its first stores in Thailand, Hong Kong, Korea, and Vietnam in FY2023.

In each case, Nitori has received great support from many customers. Furthermore, Nitori plans to open new stores in Indonesia and India. As of this writing, Nitori has 45 overseas stores and expects to add six more stores this month, bringing the total to 51 stores by the end of FY2023.

By the end of FY2024, Nitori plans to increase its number of overseas stores by an additional 100. In order to realize its mission and vision, the company aims to open more than 200 overseas stores per year in the near future.

*Nitori’s fiscal year (FY) is from April 1 to March 31.