House to look into ‘yawning gap’ in commodity prices

Upon the resumption of session on Monday, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez announced plans to lead an investigation into the “growing disparity” between farmgate and retail prices of essential commodities.

Romualdez also called for the implementation of a review process that seeks to identify and rectify any loopholes that could encourage profiteering and unfair pricing practices within the supply chain.

This decision follows a meeting with Romualdez, Deputy Majority Leader Erwin Tulfo, and representatives from the producer and retail sectors, where denials of substantial price changes were made.

Romualdez said there is a need to immediately address the discrepancy between farmgate and retail prices, highlighting the plight of struggling farmers and the burden faced by consumers.

“I would ask House Chairman Mark Enverga of the Committee on Agriculture to immediately start the ball rolling for an investigation into the disconnect between farmgate and retail prices of basic goods,” he said.

“The discrepancy between farmgate and retail prices of basic goods is alarming and warrants immediate attention. We cannot ignore the plight of our farmers who are struggling to make ends meet, nor can we turn a blind eye to the burden placed on consumers.”

During their meeting last Tuesday, Jayson Cainglet of Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) informed the Speaker that farmgate prices of rice, poultry, pork, and even onions have been maintained for the past three months, so there should be no spike in the prices of these items.

Romualdez assured the producers and retailers that the House would investigate the price discrepancy in the exercise of its oversight function, as he also committed to conducting a thorough review of existing laws to protect the interests of both consumers and producers and deter profiteering.

“It is imperative that we conduct a comprehensive review of our laws to ensure that they effectively safeguard the interests of our farmers and consumers. We must take proactive measures to prevent profiteering and promote a fair and transparent trading environment.”

The Speaker urged all stakeholders, including government agencies, industry representatives, and consumer advocacy groups, to actively participate in the investigation and contribute to the formulation of effective policy interventions.

“At the end of the day, we want to make sure that all the stakeholders in whatever industry or sector are viable, if they are on the business side of it, so that it becomes sustainable so that we can continue delivering basic goods and services to consumers at sustainable, affordable prices.”

Meanwhile, as the process of instituting reforms to ensure a stable supply and affordable prices of food is being undertaken, Romualdez said the House remains committed to supporting safety nets—and even expanding them—to cushion vulnerable sectors of society from the effect of rising food prices.

“We would have to work toward widening the scope of these interventions while we are simultaneously working on the long-term solution or target of rice self-sufficiency, efficiencies are generated, and there is less dependence on expensive, imported rice.”

Romualdez cited, among others, the Cash and Rice Assistance (CARD) program—a joint initiative of the House and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)—that provides qualified indigents with rice, along with cash for other food items.

Likewise, he noted the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis (AICS) Program, which provides medical assistance, burial, transportation, education, food, or financial assistance for other support services or needs of a poor person or family in crisis; as well as the Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program, designed for those classified in the “near poor” segment to prevent them from spiraling down below the poverty line.