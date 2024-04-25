Healthway Cancer Care Hospital offers world-class cancer care at affordable prices

For AC Health, the dream was to bring world class cancer care to the Philippines but at affordable prices. That dream is now a reality with the Healthway Cancer Care Hospital (HCCH) which opened its doors to patients in February 2024.

Strategically located in Arca South, Taguig City, HCCH is just a 20-minute drive from the airport. It provides a comprehensive range of services, including consultations, imaging chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery. In its inaugural months, it has already served hundreds of patients addressing a wide spectrum of cancer cases, from colorectal and breast to lung and head and neck cancers, catering to patients of all ages.

“This is what will distinguish this facility. It offers world class cancer service with partnerships with international groups such as Siemens, AstraZeneca, Roche, MSD, National Cancer Center of Singapore and so many more. It’s world class quality cancer services at more affordable prices so that we can cater to more Filipinos who are undergoing cancer,” related Paolo Borromeo, President and CEO of AC Health, during a recent media roundtable discussion.

Patient comfort

HCCH prioritizes patient comfort and well-being with superior recovery facilities, including 100 beds and a 12-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The hospital features an integrated outpatient department with a specialized women’s health unit, ensuring comprehensive care. Its advanced cancer imaging center offers leading interventional oncology, radiology, and nuclear medicine procedures, aiding in early cancer detection.

In the photo are, from left, HCCH Chief Operating Officer Jenara Rosanna Ong, Head of HCCH’s Medical Advisory Board Dr. Conrado Gabriel Lorenzo III, Head of HCCH’s Department of Radiation Oncology Dr. Gaudencio Vega, Healthway Medical Network President and CEO Jaime Ysmael, AC Health President and CEO Paolo Borromeo, HCCH Medical Director and Head of HCCH’s Colorectal Center of Excellence Dr. Manuel Francisco Roxas, Head of HCCH’s Head & Neck Center of Excellence Dr. Daniel Alonzo and AC Health Chief Finance Officer Ruby Chiong

The cancer treatment units boast a fully-equipped radiation oncology section with Varian’s latest Linear Accelerator and 18 chemotherapy infusion hubs for administering chemotherapy and immunotherapy. Additionally, the hospital houses four specialized operating theaters, two advanced endoscopy rooms, and other ancillary services to support patient needs.

“We invested heavily in state-of-the art equipment. Our main machines, diagnostic and radiation therapy are in partnership with Siemens and Varian. We are confident that with our partnership with Siemens, we have the best possible technology that we can use for diagnosis and radiation,” Borromeo added.

Centers of Excellence

The hospital’s Centers of Excellence (COE) program provides comprehensive care for various cancer types, covering the entire spectrum from screening to survivorship focusing on four key areas—breast cancer, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, and head and neck cancer. It also offers specialized cancer programs for pediatric oncology, gynecologic oncology, hematologic oncology, and among others.

Going beyond conventional pain and nutrition management, it distinguishes itself with its groundbreaking Quality of Life (QOL) program—the first of its kind in the country. This holistic initiative addresses all facets of patient well-being, including psychosocial support, from diagnosis through treatment and beyond. Seamlessly integrated with the COE program, the QOL initiative ensures that patients receive comprehensive care tailored to their individual needs.

When necessary, patients can be paired with a dedicated patient navigator, guaranteeing a comforting and supportive experience throughout their journey. By consolidating comprehensive cancer care services under one roof, it not only elevates patient care standards but also eliminates the need for patients to seek treatment overseas or move between different hospitals.

“As we continue to champion personalized cancer care and cost-conscious services, we are committed to make a difference in terms of the lives of our patients. I also wanted to highlight the fact that our pricing strategy here is to provide the most competitive rates for Filipinos,” Borromeo said.

Integrated network

Jaime Ysmael, Healthway Medical Network President and CEO, added that HCCH is also “leveraging on the integrated network that we are creating, enabled by technology.”

“We are actually investing in a hospital information system, electronic medical records system that will unify across the network. This is how we deliver care, a multidisciplinary integrated practice approach which we call connected care circle,” Ysmaeil said.

Dr. Ramy Roxas, HCCH Medical Director, pointed out that since HCCH is part of a network with six other hospitals, clinics in the malls and corporate clinics, this set up would be ideal to implement screening programs among the network.

“We hope that cancer screening will become the norm and we will start this with our network employees. We can start with the corporate clinics that we run, and then move on to the hospital or Apex hospital,” Dr. Roxas explained.

Cancer screening

Ysmael added that the network will change the way cancer screening is done. This will help get more accurate detection of cancer.

“The power of our network is the pool of doctors that are at our disposal, opening up communication lines and tapping into their expertise and referrals,” he added.

With over 188,000 cases diagnosed annually and financial barriers hindering treatment, HCCH strives to offer cost effective rates for cancer screening, diagnostics, and treatment, expanding access to care.

“The Healthway Cancer Care Hospital is an affirmation of our commitment at AC Health to improve cancer services in the country. Our vision is to lead in cancer care, providing world-class treatment at a lower cost, thus extending the best value to a wider base of Filipinos,” shared Borromeo.