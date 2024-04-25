HD Spikers go for elims sweep against Hard Hitters

DEFENDING champion Cignal sets out for an elimination-round sweep as it tackles Maverick on Friday as the 2024 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference holds a rare triple-header at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Although unbeaten in seven matches, the HD Spikers faced challenges in the last three matches that all went down to the wire.

They try to work on the issues after barely getting past the D’Navigators last week and the VNS-Nasty Griffins last Wednesday. They played both matches without Bryan Bagunas, who had to honor a previous commitment with the Win Streak club in Taiwan.

The match starts at 2 p.m. with Jau Umandal and Madz Gampong tipped to lead the HD Spikers to a clean slate heading into the semifinals.

Razzel Palisoc and Kim Tan, however, vow to lead the Hard Hitters to a shocker of a finish.

Meanwhile, Savouge Aesthetics tries to stay in the race for the final two semis berths as it takes on powerhouse Criss Cross King Crunchers at 6 p.m.

The Spin Doctors are looking to improve to 5-3 to force a tie for the fourth and final spot for the next round. In case of ties, the tiebreak system will decide the last semis entry as PGJC-Navy and D’Navigators, both with 5-2 slates, will clash in the final game of eliminations.

VNS and Philippine Air Force tangle at 4 p.m. with both teams hoping to end their campaign on a high note.