Gov. Ebdane hosts Lumba Tamo race during mango fest

sports05 042624
Ebdane
GOVERNOR Hermogenes Ebdane welcomes the country’s elite and up-and-coming riders to the second edition of the Lumba Tamo Zambales 2024 on May 7—one of the highlights of the province’s world-famous celebration of the Dinamulag Mango Festival 2024.

At least 500 riders in the Elite, Junior and Youth categories are expected to be flagged off in the 150-km road race that will cover an out-and-back course at the Zambales Sports Complex in the provincial capital Iba—all competing for medals and cash prizes.

“Cycling tourism is growing increasingly popular, not only in Zambales province, but throughout the country,” Ebdane said. “And, through our ingenuity, we have combined cycling and trail tourism and along this line, I welcome all the athletes taking part in the Lumba.”

Zambales has maintained its lofty niche in the Philippine sporting map, having played venue for cycling, triathlon, off-road races and even multi-sport competitions like regional athletic meets in the last 15 years.

Lumba Tamo (karera tayo or let’s race) is sanctioned by the PhilCycling as one of its ranking races for the national championships and will bring the riders to the picturesque coastline of Zambales, one of the longest in the country province wise, but will offer a tough challenge as the summer heat and unpredictable crosswind would demand the most from the riders.

The race is principally organized by the Provincial Government of Zambales through the Zambales Youth and Development Office headed by Eric Matibag.

The Dinamulag Mango Festival 2024 celebrations start on May 2 and culminates on May 11 with a series of daily festivities and activities.

