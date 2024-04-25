Giving your home a cool coastal vibe

TOP lifestyle brand Crate & Barrel invites homemakers to transform their space into an oasis of contemporary comfort.
Discover fresh new collections where you’re sure to find something that will suit your style—the Cool Coastal Home and the Modern Organic Home, a beautifully curated aesthetic packed with mixed materials, sculptured curves and travel-inspired finds; as well as exciting collaborations with American interior designer Leanne Ford and star chef Eric Adjepong.
The Cool Coastal vibe is all about fresh, beautiful and breezy designs. Think light wood, nautical blues, easy-to-layer beachy neutrals and textural showstoppers. The collection also features built-to-last all-weather pieces in eye-catching form that lets you enjoy every moment under the sun all year long where outdoor getaways and alfresco dining are made even more special.
Breezy and beautiful, the Cool Coastal home is made for real life, inviting and comfortable, well-edited and easy to be a way of living.
The Crate & Barrel stores can be found at SM Aura Premier, SM Makati, SM Megamall, or online at www.crateandbarrel.com.ph.