Giving your home a cool coastal vibe

TOP lifestyle brand Crate & Barrel invites homemakers to transform their space into an oasis of contemporary comfort.

Discover fresh new collections where you’re sure to find something that will suit your style—the Cool Coastal Home and the Modern Organic Home, a beautifully curated aesthetic packed with mixed materials, sculptured curves and travel-inspired finds; as well as exciting collaborations with American interior designer Leanne Ford and star chef Eric Adjepong.

2-Bold yet accessible and decidedly right now, the Kahn console table brings on-trend edge to a neutral space. An oval top of oak introduces warm color and organic grain for the perfect mix of materials. 3-Elevate cocktail hour with this luxurious Wicker Park Natural Oak Wood and Marble Bar Cart inspired by 1940s French design. Outfitted with an oak handle and two spoked wheels, the bar cart can be easily mobilized to provide drink service wherever it’s required. 4-Lifelike botanicals adorn this set of plates, crafted of melamine and recycled bamboo. The durable salad plates are a natural for alfresco cocktail hours, dinner parties or brunches. 5-Engineered for high performance, this 10-piece Greenpan Padova Pro Blue Haze Ceramic Cookware Set brightens your kitchen in an irresistible shade of blue created exclusively for Crate & Barrel. 6-A modern take on the classic canopy bed, the Escondido Weathered Grey Acacia Wood Canopy Bed creates a stylish retreat with clean lines, strategic curves and an eye-catching mix of wood and fabric.

The Cool Coastal vibe is all about fresh, beautiful and breezy designs. Think light wood, nautical blues, easy-to-layer beachy neutrals and textural showstoppers. The collection also features built-to-last all-weather pieces in eye-catching form that lets you enjoy every moment under the sun all year long where outdoor getaways and alfresco dining are made even more special.

Breezy and beautiful, the Cool Coastal home is made for real life, inviting and comfortable, well-edited and easy to be a way of living.

The Crate & Barrel stores can be found at SM Aura Premier, SM Makati, SM Megamall, or online at www.crateandbarrel.com.ph.