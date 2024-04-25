Filinvest Land welcomes new homeowners in Rosewood Place, Cavite

Multi-awarded and trusted developer Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) recently held a mass house turnover ceremony in Rosewood Place within the Wood Estates township in Trece Martires, Cavite. The 13-hectare development offers close to 2,000 Abegail rowhouse units designed to put homeownership within reach of hardworking Filipinos.

As a builder of Filipino dreams, FLI’s diverse range of projects caters to people in all stages of life. With over 60 years of experience, the company has developed different brands to meet the housing needs of Filipinos nationwide. Pabahay Dream Homes, the company’s socialized housing Construction of houses in Rosewood Place started in the last quarter of 2022 and now the community has welcomed its first batch of homeowners. A total of 78 units were turned over with more units scheduled in the near future.

This milestone was a tie-up event between Filinvest Land and government financing institutions. Among those who attended were FLI representatives Ethel C. Balicanta, Vice President and Area Head for Cavite and Malene Breboneria Pe Benito, Regional Operations Head for CaLaBa, alongside Marketing Officer Rodel Leocario from National Home Mortgage Financing Corp (NHMFC).

As the major government home mortgage institution, NHMFC specifically caters to the housing needs of low-income and undeserved sectors of the society by utilizing long-term funds from various government institutions. FLI has partnered with them to assist in providing affordable housing loans for the Filipino homebuyers, since their goals align with the company’s Pabahay Dream Homes brand that aims to make owning a home more possible and accessible to everyone.

Rosewood Place features a gate and guardhouse, perimeter fence, and 24-hour security to make its residents feel safe and secure. It also has amenities such as a clubhouse, basketball court, pocket parks, and a playground for the whole neighborhood to enjoy. This refreshing community is indeed an ideal choice for individuals who are just starting their journey.

As long as Filinvest Land continues to build, dreams can become a reality. Rosewood Place is another testament to the company’s commitment to build the Filipino dream, one home at a time, across the country.