DTI vows to intensify actions against substandard construction materials

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has expanded its Vape Law enforcement program, this time focusing on cracking down on substandard construction materials proliferating in the market.

Assistant Secretary Amanda Marie F. Nograles told reporters during a briefing last week that the DTI’s Consumer Protection Group (CPG) expanded its “Task Force Kalasag” (TF Shield).

Nograles, also head of the DTI CPG, said that the task force has enforced provisions of Republic Act 11900 (Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act).

“Ngayon, sakop na rin nito yung pag-enforce natin, yung paghuli ng substandard construction materials like steel, cement, wood [and] glass; yung mga ginagamit sa bahay,” she said.

Saying that home construction has been on the rise, Nograles underscored the importance of intensifying efforts to crack down on low-quality house building materials.

“Nagiging problema kasi ‘yung talamak na practice ngayon. ‘Pag pumunta sa hardware stores ang ating mga consumers, ang tanong sa kanila, ‘Ano ang gusto mo: substandard or mahal?,’” Nograles said during the briefing.

The DTI-CPG official stressed the need to correct this “default mindset,” adding the matter is an issue of safety for consumers.

Nograles added that DTI officials have also met traders “to know what’s happening on the ground.” She noted that the DTI not only increased the members of the task force but also its budget.

Apart from the seizure of substandard materials, firms selling these low-quality materials face penalties of roughly $1,735 (at current exchange rates) to about $5,204, based on the Consumer Act, or RA 7394.

“For example, ‘yung penalty natin [on] deceptive sale. Kung ‘yung bakal nakalagay sa kanya 9 millimeters (mm), pero pag sinukat mo 7mm [lang]; that’s deceptive sale. Under the Consumer Act, P100,000 ‘yun up to P300,000,” Nograles said.

She added the DTI will review the penalties under RA 7394.