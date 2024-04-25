DOH told to expedite flu immunization campaign for seniors to prevent outbreaks

Over the past year, the Philippines witnessed a staggering 45 percent surge in cases of influenza-like illnesses (ILI), indicating a notable uptick in respiratory diseases.

This poses a significant threat, especially among senior citizens who are more susceptible to heart attacks and pneumonia once contracting the flu virus.

Compounding this issue, is the 568 pertussis cases that have emerged in numerous communities across the country, further emphasizing the critical need for immediate vaccination efforts.

Vaccine experts, meanwhile, called on the Department of Health [DOH] to expedite the flu immunization campaign to prevent an outbreak that could severely impact senior citizens and to mitigate potential outbreaks before the expected peak incidence between June and November.

“The recent outbreak of respiratory diseases is a testament to the importance of early preparation in mitigating the impact of vaccine-preventable diseases (VPDs). The DOH must act now and expedite the release of flu vaccines to the public before the peak incidence to safeguard the elderly from severe complications like pneumonia,” stressed Dr. Rontgene Solante, Infectious Disease Expert and lead convenor of the Raising Awareness on Influenza to Support Elderlies (RAISE) Coalition.

Free vaccination

Under the Expanded Senior Citizens act of 2010, the DOH is tasked to administer free vaccination against the influenza virus and pneumococcal disease for indigent senior citizens.

Nevertheless, the RAISE Coalition and various legislators have been advocating to expand this further to cover all senior citizens in the country.

Dr. Lulu Bravo, RAISE Coalition co-convenor, called on the DOH to expand free flu vaccination for all seniors. She stated, “Many elderly depend solely on government-provided free vaccines as their primary protection against the flu.”

Additionally, she stressed, “It is crucial to vaccinate all seniors, similar to the proactive measures implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. Controlling pertussis will take time, and its concurrent rise with flu cases could strain our healthcare system’s capacity to respond effectively.”

Protective measure

Apart from the urgent need for flu vaccines, the two health experts also highlighted the importance of tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (Tdap) vaccination for the elderly population amid the outbreak, emphasizing its importance beyond just infants and children. Getting vaccinated not only helps reduce potential transmission but also acts as a protective measure for households and the wider community.

As a multi-sectoral group that has been working with esteemed medical societies, the RAISE Coalition emphasizes the critical role of the government in prioritizing timely response and vaccination programs, particularly for the elderly population.

Ensuring their access to preventive healthcare, including vaccination, is not just essential but also a fundamental right, crucial for safeguarding their overall well-being and reducing the burden of vaccine-preventable diseases (VPDs).

Furthermore, the coalition encouraged senior citizens to proactively inquire at their health centers for their free flu vaccinations.

Wake-up call

Meanwhile, UNICEF said the measles and pertussis outbreak in the Philippines is a wake-up call. The aid organization pointed out that the country is experiencing outbreaks in the Bangsamoro region and pertussis outbreaks in parts of Luzon and Visayas while nearly 70 percent of provinces and cities are at high risk for polio. All three are highly infectious diseases for children.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao embarked on a Measles Outbreak Response Immunization at the beginning of the month after declaring the outbreak mid-March. The region had already reported more than 500 measles cases before the start of the campaign on April 1, 2024. This number is already half of the cases reported for almost 2023 and could be much higher, troubling for a region that has great aspirations for its children and future.

“Immunization is one of the crucial components of a robust health system. On the 50th year of the Essential Programme of Immunization, we’ve gone from a world where the death of at least one child was something every parent expected to a world where every child has a chance if they get their vaccines. To stem the outbreak, we urge leaders to go to the hardest-hit communities to see with their own eyes the many challenges being faced by families and health workers,” UNICEF Philippines Representative Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov said.

To support the measles and pertussis outbreaks, UNICEF is helping the emergency procurement of two million doses of measles vaccines, fielding immunization coordinators, cold chain managers and social mobilizers in the poorest performing provinces, engaging community leaders to address refusals, and providing cold rooms to keep the vaccines potent, among others.

One million measles vaccines are projected to arrive in the coming weeks, with a million more expected in the coming months.