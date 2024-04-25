Busan, Suwon gain EASL spots after setting up Korean league title showdown

BUSAN KCC Egis and Suwon KT Sonicboom have reached the Korean Basketball League finals and earned the right to play in the East Asia Super League.

The KBL’s 2023-24 champion and runner-up get spots in the next EASL season.

KCC overcame Wonju DB Promy, 3-1, in the best-of-five semifinal series. KT beat Changwon LG Sakers, 3-2, in the other semifinal pairing.

KCC and KT will now face off in the best-of-seven finals set April 27 to May 9.

The KBL champion will play in Group B in the EASL 2024-25 Season pool play. The KBL runner-up will play in Group A.

The EASL will feature six other teams — two each from the Japan B.League, Chinese Taipei’s P. LEAGUE+ and the Philippine Basketball Association.

“The strength of the Korean Basketball League was shown when two Korean teams made it to the EASL Final Four 2024 in March,” EASL Chief Executive Officer Henry Kerins said. “We have no doubt that Busan KCC Egis and Suwon KT Sonicboom will once again show that KBL teams are elite clubs in the Asia region and will compete for the championship in the EASL 2024-25 Season.”