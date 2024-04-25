Budget gap inches up to ₱272.6-B in Q1–BTr

THE national government posted a P272.6-billion budget gap in the first quarter of the year, the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) said on Wednesday.

Data from the Treasury showed the budget deficit from January to March inched up by 0.65 percent from the P270.9-billion gap recorded in the same period last year.

However, the state’s budget deficit narrowed by 6.82 percent to P195.9 billion in March from P210.3 billion in the same month in 2023, based on Treasury data. This is on the back of an 11.32-percent year-on-year revenue growth in relation to the 3.18-percent increase in government spending.

Revenue collections from January to March reached P933.7 billion, higher by 14.05 percent than the P818.7 billion recorded in the same period in 2023.

Broken down, 87.85 percent of the national government’s revenue collections for the period were raised through taxes at P820.3 billion, while the remaining 12.14 percent or P113.4 billion came from non-tax sources. For the January to March period, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) collected a total of P591.8 billion, posting a double-digit YoY growth of 17.15 percent from P505.2 billion, based on Treasury’s data.

Cumulative collections by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) grew by 2.35 percent year-on-year to P218.9 billion from P213.8 billion.

Non-tax revenues by the Treasury for the three-month period improved by 85.26 percent to P72.3 billion from the P39 billion recorded last year due to higher dividend remittances, interest on advances from government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs).

Meanwhile, collection from other offices (other non-tax including privatization proceeds and fees and charges) for the three-month period plunged YoY by 21.83 percent to P41.1 billion from P52.6 billion.

Expenditures up 10.7%

ON the other hand, government expenditures for January to March 2024 also expanded by 10.72 percent to P1.206 trillion from P1.089 trillion. Overall primary expenditures for the three-month period rose to P1.0 trillion, up by 6.94 percent (P65.8 billion) from the previous year’s comparable figure.

Interest payments for the same period climbed to P193 billion or by 35.93 percent from P142 billion.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said the budget deficit in the first quarter of 2024 is due to the P116.8-billion YoY increase in government expenditures accompanied by higher interest payments, which caused increased debt servicing costs.

“For the coming months, further pickup in business and other economic activities would still lead to higher government tax revenue collections amid intensified tax collection efforts, as well as other priority tax/fiscal reform measures,” Ricafort said.

The economist said that tax and other fiscal reform measures could lead to “narrower/better” budget deficits and deficit-to-GDP ratio below the international threshold of 60 percent. The deficit-to-GDP stood at 6.2 percent as of end-2023, while the deficit ceiling is set at P1.39 trillion.

Image credits: Aquafina2015 | Dreamstime.com





