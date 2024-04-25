Bong Go provides additional support to recovering fire victims from Talisay, Cordova and Mandaue

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go’s Malasakit Team assisted residents affected by previous fire incidents in Talisay City, Cordova, and Mandaue City, Cebu, on April 23 and 24. This is in line with collective efforts to help victims of disasters rebuild and recover.

Held at Tabunok Barangay Hall in Talisay City, Poblacion Barangay Hall in Cordova, and Old North Bus Terminal in Subangdaku, Mandaue City, Go’s team provided a total of 192 residents food packs, shirts, masks, vitamins, snacks, sockets, and balls for basketball and volleyball. There is also a select recipient of a pair of shoes and a mobile phone from the senator.

The National Housing Authority (NHA), through the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP), which Go advocated for and continues to support, also provided financial assistance for housing materials to the victims.

“Isinulong natin ang programang EHAP noon at patuloy ko itong sinusuportahan ngayon upang matulungan ang mga biktima ng sunog na makabili ng materyales para sa bahay tulad ng yero, pako, semento, at iba pang kagamitan,” Go said in a video message.

Furthermore, Go, also known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for poor Filipinos, highlighted SBN 2451, known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which he co-sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. Based on the Mandatory Evacuation Center bill Go filed earlier, the proposed legislation underscores the necessity of establishing mandatory evacuation centers in provinces and municipalities.

Go also emphasized the significance of modernizing the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to effectively enhance its capabilities in responding to emergencies.

With the passage of Republic Act No. 11589 in 2021, which he principally authored and co-sponsored, Go stressed that modernizing the BFP is crucial and long overdue. As natural disasters and emergencies become more frequent and severe, it is essential to equip the BFP with technology and resources to address these challenges efficiently.

At the forefront of Go’s legislative initiatives as the Chair of the Senate Health Committee, he encouraged the fire victims to take advantage of available medical assistance from government by visiting the Malasakit Centers in Cebu.

The program was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which was principally authored and sponsored by Go. The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that gathers the agencies where patients may seek medical assistance.

The Department of Health (DOH) reported that over 10 million impoverished Filipinos have benefited from the 163 operational Malasakit Centers nationwide.

Malasakit Centers in Cebu City are in Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), St. Anthony Mother and Child Hospital, and Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC). Meanwhile, other Malasakit Centers are located at Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City, Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital, Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital in Mandaue City, and Talisay District Hospital in Talisay City.

Go then expressed his appreciation to Talisay City local government officials headed by Mayor Samsam Gullas, Congresswoman Rhea Gullas, Vice Mayor Choy Aznar, and Kap Benjie Cabigas; Cordova, local officials, including Mayor Cesar Suan, Vice Mayor Victor Tago, and Kap. Ritchell Basillote; and to Mandaue City local officials led by Mayor Jonas Cortes, Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede, Congresswoman Lollypop Ouano-Dizon, Subangdaku Brgy. Captain Mona Manatad and Tabok Brgy. Captain Dario Tarriman, among others, for their unending support to uplift the lives of their needy constituents.

“Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng ating mga local officials at sa ating mga frontliners. Kung wala po ang inyong malasakit sa ating kapwa ay hindi po natin maaabot ang inaasam na pagbalik sa normal. Kaya nakikusap po ako na huwag niyong pabayaan ng mga kababayan natin, lalo na yung mga hopeless at helpless. Tulungan natin sila hanggang makabangon sila muli,” Go said.

“Ako naman ay patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil yan po ang pinangako ko sa inyo bilang Mr. Malasakit, ang pagserbisyuhan kayo mga kababayan ko. Bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos,” he concluded.