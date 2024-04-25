Airspeed embraces digitalization to improve customer-centricity

In the current fast-paced digital landscape, businesses are constantly evolving to remain competitive. Airspeed Group, a leading Filipino-owned logistics company, has acknowledged the significance of digital transformation.

For over four decades, Airspeed has been gradually integrating digitalization to improve its services and operations.

The Importance of Digital Transformation

Airspeed recognizes that digital transformation is no longer a choice but a necessity in the logistics industry. The company aims to boost operational efficiency, streamline processes, and enhance customer service by embracing digitalization. Recently, Airspeed upgraded its digital initiatives, which included creating its Domestic Transport Management System and launching the Mobile Proof of Delivery software to provide customers with service details, announcements, and promotions. Additionally, the Warehouse Management and Domestic Systems were enhanced to offer customers real-time package tracking and delivery updates.

Preparing for Change Management

Successful digital transformation demands effective change management, and the Airspeed Group has chosen to proceed this way. “ It is important to prepare the end users, which include the employees, and also assess customer responses during the initial trial phase for all digital changes,” says Ms. Liza Marquez, Airspeed Group’s Chief IT Officer. The Airspeed Group aims to enhance its internal operations and customer satisfaction by incorporating a proactive approach to change management. Ms. Marquez’s emphasis on assessing stakeholder responses reflects a commitment to understanding and addressing concerns. This strategy will ultimately pave the way for a successful digital transformation.

Liza Marquez, Airspeed Group’s Chief IT Officer.

Staff Training and Customer-Centric Approach

Given the broad impact of digitalization, staff readiness is crucial. Airspeed provides extensive training programs to equip its employees for the digital era. The company boosts its capabilities by investing in staff development and nurtures a sense of ownership and dedication.

For Airspeed, digital transformation isn’t solely about internal enhancements but also about improving customer experiences. Customer feedback is integrated into systems involving customer interaction, such as online booking and shipment tracking. At Airspeed, digital transformation happens for the benefit of its stakeholders.

Airspeed is a Filipino-owned, end-to-end logistics company focused on International and Domestic Freight Forwarding, Customs Clearance, Specialized Logistics, Storage Solutions, and e-commerce Fulfillment. With its growing network, Airspeed aims to make it happen to all its stakeholders, as it has for almost forty years. Founded in 1985 as an international air freight forwarder, Airspeed is now one of the country’s most trusted and fastest-growing logistics brands serving the B2B and B2C markets.

