AFP chief lauds heroism of 7 wounded soldiers

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief-of-staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. on Wednesday commended the bravery of the seven soldiers who were wounded during the encounter that resulted in the death of a ranking Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) leader and 11 of his followers in Maguindanao Del Sur last April 22.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, in a statement Wednesday night, said the wounded troops are all assigned to the 6th Infantry Division which is headquartered at Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao Del Norte.

“Gen. Brawner commended the 6th Infantry Division personnel for their immense dedication and sacrifices for safeguarding peace and security in the region. He assured them of the AFP’s unwavering support and pledged to ensure that they receive the best possible medical care and assistance in their recovery,” he added.

These troops were wounded in the series of encounter that neutralized BIFF leader Mohiden Alimodin Animbang, also known as Kagi Karialan and 11 of his supporters, in Sitio Pendililang, Kitango, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao Del Sur last Monday.

“Gen. Brawner expressed high hope to meet the timelines for the cessation of violence in Mindanao. As the nation honors its courage, the AFP remains firm in its mission to safeguard the welfare of the Filipino people and uphold the integrity of the nation,” Trinidad noted.

Meanwhile, Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. lauded the AFP for its successful operation.

Galvez, a former AFP chief himself, called the neutralization of Animbang a testament to the military’s professionalism and bravery.

The OPAPRU chief added that this operation highlights the AFP’s commitment in safeguarding the peace and security of the region.

Galvez also commended the officers and enlisted personnel of the 6th Infantry Division commanded by Maj. Gen. Alex S. Rillera for their outstanding work.

“We also want to highlight the key role played by the Moro Islamic Liberation Front [MILF] leadership and its commanders in supporting the AFP’s successful operations against Animbang and his men. Their full cooperation is a testament of their desire to help defeat the spoilers of peace, and bring long-lasting peace in the Bangsamoro,” the OPAPRU chief noted.

Galvez also called on the remaining members of the BIFF to abandon violence and return to the fold of the law.

He also added that there is no longer reason for these BIFF members to engage in violent acts, as the dividends of peace are now starting to arrive.

“Moving forward, we must all work together to address the challenges in achieving genuine peace and security. We must not allow these instruments of unpeace to negate the gains we have made under the Bangsamoro peace process. Let us all stand united in defeating violent extremism and building a peaceful, progressive and prosperous future for all,” Galvez said.