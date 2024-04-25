2 Filipino pharma companies win healthcare awards in Singapore

DAVAO CITY—Two Filipino pharmaceutical companies recently romped away with three healthcare awards at the prestigious Healthcare Asia Pharma Awards 2024 in Singapore.

The public relations firm, BrandComm Asia, said pharmaceutical firms I.E. Medica, Inc. and MedEthix Inc., were recently awarded the Supply Chain Initiative of the Year, Hospital Partnership of the Year, and the Most Differentiated Service of the Year awards.

MedEthix was recognized for leveraging the synergy of strategic alliances to ease the access of Molnupiravir in the Philippines at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

I.E. Medica was also awarded for its efforts in implementing solutions to its end-to-end supply chain operations to meet the nation’s healthcare product supply chain needs.

“This marks the first time native Philippine pharmaceutical brands have won in these categories. The brands are active proponents in the importation, registration, and supply of healthcare products in the Philippines,” the BrandComm Asia statement said.

The two firms are sister companies.

I.E. Medica and MedEthix executives, Monaliza Balnig Salian, co-founder, president and CEO, and Ma. Victoria P. Sugapong, COO, accepted the awards on behalf of the pharma group at the Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, which was held on late March.

Dependent on importation

In her acceptance speech, Salian said the Philippine pharmaceutical industry “is heavily dependent on importation; thus, we continuously look for ways to improve our supply chain operations.”

“As a young pharma group, I.E. Medica and MedEthix are aware of the overwhelming needs of our countrymen for quality, affordable, and accessible healthcare solutions, and so we will continue to respond to these unmet needs, as Filipinos, for the Filipino,” she added

The awards are conferred by the respected regional publication Healthcare Asia magazine.

I.E. Medica said it was on track to secure the Level 1 Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) Certification from the Philippine Customs Administration to comply with supply chain security standards and the benefits of improved accessibility to healthcare goods brought about by streamlined import-export systems across borders. It obtained the Super Green Lane certificate in 2017 for having demonstrated its initial compliance with the cargo security risk management framework required for accreditation as an AEO importer.

The MedEthix, on the other hand, secured its first four hospital partners from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the compassionate special permit (CSP) for Molnupiravir, the oral drug indicated for mild to moderate cases of Covid-19 infection. It later expanded the distribution of Molnupiravir from the first four CSP grantees to more 80 health institutions and more than 500 doctors across the country.

“As recipients of the three prestigious awards for the pharma category in the Philippines, I.E. Medica and MedEthix remain committed to providing a wide range of products that cover almost all therapeutic areas to meet the ever-changing healthcare needs of Filipinos,” Salian said.