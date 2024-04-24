Villar urges youth to be ‘Dedicated Guardians of Mother Earth’

Senator Cynthia Villar called on the youth to be protectors of the environment especially the country’s protected areas like the Las Piñas Parañaque Wetland Park (LPPWP).

She also lauded as “Wetland Heroes” those who joined their Facebook Reel-making contest on LPPWP.

“You are all winners to me because by making your videos and promoting this wetland, you are being our “Wetland Heroes,” said Villar.

Speaking during the celebration of the Earth Day 2024 and 17th Establishment Anniversary of LPPWP, on Saturday, April 20, she acknowledged the youth’s big role in taking care of our nature.

“The youth inherit this ecological treasure so your active participation to conserve and preserve our environment is very crucial,” she told the youth from Brgy. Alamanza Dos, Las Piñas, who joined her in the “Nature Trip” at LPPWP and clean-up of its coastal shore along the famous Manila Bay.

“Please educate yourselves about its unique biodiversity, which you can proudly claim as your own. Engage in community activities, like what you are doing now, and also in future initiatives, such as mangrove planting, bird watching, nature appreciation walks, and educational programs, ” she further told them.

She also encouraged them to use social media to raise awareness and inspire others to act.

The chairperson of the Senate Committee on Environment assured her full support and those of Sen. Mark Villar at Rep. Camille Villar to the youth who might want to have their activities at the wetland which was recognized by UNESCO as “Wetland of International Importance.”

“You must remember that protecting out environment is our responsibility, I urge all of you to be proactive in protecting our very own Las Pinas Paranaque Wetland Park,” further said Villar.

She called on them to regularly visit LPPWP an impressive piece of nature.