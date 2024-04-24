US BPO firm opens new office in Santa Rosa, Laguna

SANTA Rosa, Laguna—Afni, a leading American business process outsourcing (BPO) company, has expanded its footprint in the Philippines, with the opening of its newest site here—a welcome development for the city’s constant growth and development.

“The Philippines continues to be a prime location for companies seeking skilled and dedicated professionals,” Afni President and Chief Executive Officer Ron Greene said. “Afni’s expansion into Santa Rosa demonstrates our commitment to supporting our clients and boosting the country’s economy by establishing our presence in major hubs outside of Metro Manila.”

According to Afni Philippines Vice President of Operations Alain Katigbac, they chose the capital city of Laguna, which represents a significant portion of their company’s expansion, on the back of its ample talent pool, accessibility, topnotch amenities and infrastructure, as well as vibrant communities.

“This new site isn’t just about growth. It’s about investing in our people that allows us to nurture an environment where they can excel and reach their full potential. Their success is our success, ultimately translating into the best possible service, reaching our clients and our internal customers as well,” he said during the recent launch of Afni-Santa Rosa Office.

Currently, this is the Illinois-based BPO firm’s third facility in the country, and the very first outside of Metro Manila. The first two offices are located in Commonwealth Avenue and SM Fairview—both in Quezon City—with more than 8,000 employees.

Being the fifth BPO locator now in Santa Rosa, Mayor Arlene B. Arcillas underscored that Afni marks “a very special milestone” for the city known as the information and communications technology hub in the country.

“We’re also positioning ourselves to be a ‘Smart City of the South’, and with Afni here, surely that will strengthen those titles. So rest assured that the city government of Santa Rosa will always be supportive of all the programs of Afni,” she said.

‘Better begins here’

LOCATED at SM City Santa Rosa, Afni’s newest office spans over 9,400 square feet across multiple floors complete with workstations and conference rooms. For better employee experience, an arcade or game room, and comfortable sleeping quarters will be available when construction is complete to promote fun, engaging and caring work environment.

“At Afni, we believe in fostering a supportive work environment where individuals can unlock their full potential, aligned with our ‘Better Begins Here’ philosophy. By opening our new site in Santa Rosa, we are not only creating new job opportunities but also empowering local talents in and around Laguna to thrive closer to where they live,” Afni Philippines Senior Vice President and Country Manager Khalid Khursheed noted.

In an interview during the recent launch of the Santa Rosa office, he told reporters that they are targeting to hire at least 3,000 employees here, mostly locals, by year end, bringing their total headcount across all sites to over 11,000.

“We are going to add another 500 to 1,000 seats next year which is going to be, hopefully, in the next building where we are now,” Khursheed shared.

With recruitment now ongoing for the new office, Afni is currently hiring 100 to 150 per week to fill all the seats upon the start of its operations in the latter part of this month.

Per Afni Philippines Vice President of Recruitment Anna Pinaroc, they are now hiring people with at least six months to one year call center experience. Qualified applicants will fill in the outsourcing positions across verticals, such as insurance, financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, fitness, and media.

“Our growth is strategic and intentional. Santa Rosa’s rich talent pool, strong infrastructure, and strategic location align perfectly with our vision for further growth. So I’m confident that this new site would propel us to even greater heights as we have since first entered into the Philippine market in 2012,” she stressed.