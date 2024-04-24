Training course on for Paris volunteers

THE Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the French Embassy in Manila and the Volontaires-Philippines will hold a training course for nine Filipino volunteers to Paris Olympics and Paralympic Games.

The training course will be held on Wednesday and Thursday at the VIP Room of Rizal Memorial Badminton Hall and will cover lectures aimed at awakening the sense of pride and level expectations of of the volunteers.

The volunteers will also be taught the French culture as part of their task as Committee Assistants and Sports Facilitators in different sporting associations.

They will join 45,000 other volunteers and individuals who will welcome, direct and guide spectators and athletes during both games.

“We fully support the cause of this program, it reflects the country’s determination of contributing to the exceptional experience for all delegates Paris 2024 wants to give and symbolizes our solidarity with the international sporting community,” PSC chairman Richard Bachmann said.

A total of 112 individuals applied for the volunteers program that kicked off in August 2022 and the number was trimmed to nine in July 14 last year during the French National day hosted by its embassy in the country.

Selected volunteers were given prior immersions in major sporting and volunteering events including FIBA Draw Festival, Sports First-Aid Training, French Language Class and French Volunteering Day.

The volunteers are youth leaders Jeneca Rombaon and John Vincent Balawen, para-athletes Daisy Jane Omega and Brylle Samgel Arombo, athlete-coach Monica Chavez, Romina Manahan and Ezra Balingit.

Entrepreneur Isaac Jefferson Coloma and multimedia specialist Mari Gabrielle Faro complete the volunteer program cast.