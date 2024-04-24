Tony Fernandes will remain as AirAsia CEO

Aviation and travel services group Capital A Berhad, formerly known as the AirAsia Group, announced on Wednesday the retention of Tony Fernandes as CEO for the next five years.

In a statement, Capital A said its Board of Directors greenlit an incentive package for Fernandes aimed at aligning his interests with those of shareholders, with a focus on driving long-term success and sustainability for the company.

The details of the package will be presented to shareholders for approval at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting.

Fernandes said the next five years will see the “full transformation of Capital A,” aiming to “deliver tremendous value to its shareholders following the imminent disposal of its aviation business.”

“Over the next two years, investors and shareholders will witness the rise of four strong pillars of business, born out of the AirAsia Group. All these businesses excite me, each set to become a free-standing entity with its own robust capital structure.

Throughout the next five years, I envision Teleport, MOVE Digital, Capital A Aviation Services Group (CAPAS) and Capital A International evolving into separately listed public companies, which share the fundamental DNA of AirAsia— characterized by low-cost, high efficiency, and a relentless commitment to being independent and resilient market disruptors,” Fernandes said.

Dato Fam Lee Ee, Independent Non-Executive Director of Capital A Berhad, praised Fernandes for his track record of successfully transforming the company, driving growth, and delivering financial returns.

“He has set Capital A on the right strategic path for ongoing value creation, and the Board determined it is in the best interest of the shareholders to extend his tenure through the next five years. We are confident that, under his guidance, we will achieve even greater milestones in the years ahead,” he said.

Fernandes is credited for democratizing access to air travel in Southeast Asia through the aggressive expansion of budget carrier AirAsia across the region.