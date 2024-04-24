Sales leaders are hope-givers

I’ve known many people who tried to get into a sales career but ended with a very short stint. And it’s not because they can’t sell, but because they lost hope in closing transactions. And that’s exactly where sales leaders play a vital role—to give hope. Here’s a few tips for sales leaders in their role as hope-givers.

Share your story

The most powerful tool for inspiration is your story. And that’s why you need to take stock of your past challenges, difficulties and struggles, and how you were able to hurdle these to get to where you are today. Your people need to hear this, because from their current standpoint, you are already above standards. That’s right: for them, you are already almost perfect when it comes to selling and will never have difficulty navigating the various customer rejections and objections. But the truth is that you were just like them. When you were just starting, you also experienced desperation and was also on the brink of losing hope and giving up. And by sharing this story, they will come to realize that it takes time to succeed in this profession, and just like you, they also need to persevere and continually move forward. Knowing your story will definitely give them hope that they too can become like you or even better.

Remind them that it’s a numbers game

Yes indeed, selling is a numbers game. And the soonest they realize and accept this truth, the better their mindset would be. Guide them in discovering their batting average in closing transactions. And get them to the right amount of prospects in order to generate their desired amount of sales. For starters, the batting average of a new sales person is usually 10 percent. This means that for every 10 prospects that they talk to, they will be able to close at least one transaction. So if they want to close three clients, then they need to meet with at least 30. The general rule is this—the more prospects you talk to, the higher probability of closing.

Be available during the stages of failure

When you were just starting in your sales career, you also experienced failures—rejections and objections and many other forms of sales-related disappointments. And from your years of experience as a sales leader, you are now acquainted with such struggles and the usual timing of such occurrences. Guess what? Your people will most likely experience them too. And that’s why you have to be there during these stages of failure so you can guide them and help process the experience. Timing is most important. And by being at the right place and at the right time, you will be able to guide them and fill them with a fresh batch of hope to keep them going.

Show how it’s done

Finally, show them how it’s done. Sometimes it’s not enough to show them the way. There is also a need to walk the talk and allow them to see you in action. It’s basically show and tell—you show them how it’s done, then proceed to tell them what you did, why you did it, and how you did it. During times when a person is beginning to lose hope, they need their leader to show them the right way to move forward. Your actions will spell the difference for your team’s success. So go ahead, please show them how it’s done!

Alexey Rola Cajilig is the President of ARCWAY Consultancy Inc., Executive Director of ARC DOCENDI, and the Executive Managing Director of EM-CORE Success Academy and EM-CORE Foundation, Inc. He is a Sales Leadership Coach, Strategic Sales Operations Consultant, Christian Motivational Speaker, Human Ecologist and Author of The effective Seller. He is also the creator of ARCH Styles, a behavioral and personality assessment tool. If you have questions and suggestions, you may send an email to alexey.cajilig@gmail.com.