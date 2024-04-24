‘Rise in CMMVs sighting in WPS coincided with drills’

Philippine Navy Spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea (WPS) Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad on Tuesday said the rise of “Chinese Maritime Militia Vessels” (CMMVs) sightings coincided with the opening of this year’s “Balikatan” military exercise with the Americans.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said 124 assorted Chinese ships were monitored in the WPS from April 16 to April 22.

It said these included 110 CMMVs, 11 China Coast Guard Vessels (CCGVs) and three People’s Liberation Navy (PLAN) craft for the period mentioned.

Seven CCGVs and 31 CMMVs were spotted in Bajo De Masinloc; three CCGVs and 28 CMMVs in Ayungin Shoal; one PLAN, one CCGV, and 44 CCMVs in Pagasa Island; three CMMVs for Parola; one PLAN for Lawak; four CMMVs for Panata; one PLAN in Patag.

This is high compared to the average 50 to 110 assorted Chinese vessels sighted in the WPS for the last two weeks.

“This coincided with the launching of ‘Balikatan’. So, there is a surge in the presence of maritime militia specifically in Bajo De Masinloc and Pagasa,” he added.

This year’s “Balikatan” exercise will run from April 22 to May 10 and involve around 11,000 US troops and around 5,000 Filipino soldiers.